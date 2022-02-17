...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Rockdale County Clerk of Superior and State Courts Janice Morris
CONYERS - On Feb. 8, Janice Morris, Clerk of Superior and State Courts, announced that the Rockdale County Clerk of Courts office has completed an extensive digitization project, placing thousands of records dating back to the beginning of the county until 1996 online. Rockdale County clerks and the public now have secure, remote access to data and images 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Digitizing provides a valuable public service by providing convenient access to the information without needing to handle the original documents that are often fragile. Offering online access to records eliminates the need to travel to the office, helping to protect constituents during public health emergencies. By digitizing these documents, Morris is ensuring that the Rockdale County valuable records are preserved and backed up electronically in case of disaster.
“The Clerk of Courts office is happy to provide remote access to our historical records for your convenience,” said Morris.
Rockdale County worked in partnership with Cott Systems to scan and organize the records using Cott’s Online Index Books software.
