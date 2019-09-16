The Real Estate Division of the office of Rockdale County Clerk of Courts Ruth A. Wilson has announced that all digital real estate records are now stored in the Cloud.
This advancement in technology allows the Clerk's Office to be capable of accessing records remotely, 24 hours a day. In the unfortunate event that a disaster should ever occur and the office has to relocate, officials would be capable of instantly setting up at an off-site location and continuing to provide service to the public.
In addition to transitioning records to the Cloud, the Clerk's Office has made it possible for digital real estate records to be accessed remotely by the public. Residents may now search and view Rockdale County deed, lien and plat records from the comfort of their own home or mobile device for free by visiting the Rockdale County Clerk of Courts website at www.Rockdaleclerk.com. Those who wish to view and print documents, please visit the Clerk’s Authority’s website at www.GSCCCA.org. Please note that this website is by subscription only and a subscription fee will apply in order to view and print documents. Copies can also be purchased in the Clerk's Office located in Room 101 of the Rockdale County Courthouse.
For more information, please contact our Real Estate Division at 770-278-7861.