CONYERS - Rockdale County government, out of an abundance of caution, is taking measures to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. Several measures have taken place to protect employees and citizens including shutting down access and limiting access to several facilities and meetings.
Please be advised of the following meeting changes and facility closures which will go in effect starting Friday, March 13:
• The Rockdale State of the County Address will not be open to the public, however, it will be broadcast live via the Rockdale County website and Facebook oages at 3 p.m. on the scheduled date of event – Thurs., March 26.
• Animal Control Shelter – Closed, officers will still be responding to calls.
• Olivia Haydel Senior Center – Closed, no access to the public.
• Parks and Recreation – All activities and facility rentals temporarily suspended. Gated parks that will be completely closed with no access are: Black Shoals Park, Costley Mill Park and Johnson Park. All indoor parks and recreation facilities will be close to the public, but staff is expected to report.
At this time Rockdale County will keep the Recycling Center open for business. This is an outdoor setting with limited contact. Staff will wear gloves when handling items.
The closures and procedures will remain in place until further notice. Rockdale County is monitoring the evolving situation involving the novel coronavirus. The changes are fluid and subject to change. Please continue to follow the Rockdale County Facebook page at facebook.com/RockdaleGov and the Rockdale County website at rockdalecountyga.gov for information.
