CONYERS — - The Rockdale Coalition for Children and Families is soliciting applications for the annual John K. Morgan Community Service Scholarship and the F. William Hughey Community Service Award now until Jan. 31, 2020.
The John K. Morgan Scholarship will be awarded to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding community service in Rockdale County and plans to continue that level of commitment while pursuing post-secondary education.
There is no age limitation for applicants.
The scholarship will be awarded to assist with college related expenses for students enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning.
Applications must be received no later than Friday, Jan. 31.
Past recipients of the John K. Morgan Scholarship are: Sonca Pham (2011), Mary Ann Rhoden (2012), Shavontae Yoakum (2013), Sophia Moll (2014) and Donovan Norfleet (2014), Lilia Perju (2015), Jessica Quevedo (2016), Ivy Gonzalez (2017), Amber Boles (2018) and Faith Shamley (2019).
Scholarship money awarded since the scholarship’s inception in 2011 totals over $58,000 among recipients and finalists.
The Rotary Club of Conyers and the Rockdale County Rotary Club are also partnering to award a finalist with a $1,000 community service scholarship that will be presented the evening of the scholarship presentations at Rockdale Career Academy on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 6 p.m.
The F. William Hughey Community Service Award will be awarded to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding, collaborative community service in the Rockdale community.
A $500 cash donation will also be made to a community organization that serves the Rockdale community as selected by the recipient of this award.
Past recipients of the F. William Hughey Community Service Award are: Mike and Nadine Yoder (2011), Ron Simpson (2012), Lillis Brown (2013), Reverend Al Sadler (2014), Ed Conway (2015), Claire Cline (2016), Levette Thompson (2017), Dr. Doreen Williams (2018) and Jeff Beech (2019).
Nominations for the Hughey Community Service Award are also due no later than Jan. 31, 2020.
Applications for the Rockdale Coalition John K. Morgan Scholarship and nomination forms for the F. William Hughey Community Service Award are available for download at www.rockdalecoalition.org, www.rockdaleschools.org and www.cityofconyersga.com.
For more information, contact Rockdale Coalition for Children and Families Executive Director Michael Hutcheson at 770-761-9244 or director@rockdalecoalition.org.