CONYERS – At the recent National Association of Counties (NACo) Conference July 9-12 in Prince George’s County, Md., Rockdale County Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr., as well as Post I Commissioner, Sherri Washington, joined more than 2,000 county leaders for the first in-person meeting since before the pandemic began. Post II Commissioner,Dr. Doreen Williams attended the conference virtually. At the conference, both Nesbitt and Washington were appointed to national committees.
After 18 months of bold leadership during the pandemic, county appointed and elected officials convened to discuss strategies to drive recovery in communities, as well as federal policy and legislation on a wide range of key issues. More than three dozen educational workshops and meetings explored topics including infrastructure, broadband accessibility, affordable housing, technology, reducing the number of mentally ill individuals in jails, economic development, disaster preparedness and recovery and other topics important to counties across the country.
During the conference, Nesbitt was appointed vice chair to the Programs and Services Standing Committee. Washington was appointed vice chair to the International Economic Development Task Force and vice chair to the Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee.
“I was honored to represent Rockdale County at the NACo conference at the beautiful National Harbor,” said Washington. “I have obtained a wealth of information and look forward to implementing new ideas in this county. I would also like to congratulate (DeKalb County) Commissioner Larry Johnson on his ascension to NACo president. I thank him for trusting me with a leadership position in his cabinet. I look forward to using my time and talent to help advance his agenda.”
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.