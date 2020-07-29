ATLANTA – Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt was recently named as the 2020-2021 Vice Chairman of the Federal Policy Committee for the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG). The appointment was made by ACCG President and Jefferson County Commissioner Johnny Davis.
Legislative advocacy and public policy development are two of the primary services that ACCG provides to Georgia counties. The association uses a consensus-based policy committee process to bring together county commissioners and county staff to discuss issues of concern to county government that require changes to state and federal laws and agency policies.
Policy committees develop positions on key issues, which become part of the Policy Agenda. The Policy Agenda is voted on by the membership during the ACCG Legislative Leadership Conference held annually in October. The ACCG policy team uses the Policy Agenda to guide advocacy efforts on behalf of counties during the legislative session.
“Being able to serve in a capacity that requires one to lead in various areas requires sacrifice, hard work and dedication,” said ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills. “It is imperative to Georgia’s counties that the right candidate is chosen to ensure that community needs are met.”
The Federal Committee studies policy issues at the federal level and develops a targeted advocacy strategy to position Georgia counties as a resource on local government issues nationally.
“I am pleased to have the opportunity to serve as vice chairman of this committee and to work on legislative issues that have a direct impact on our community,” Nesbitt said.
Nesbitt will lead the Federal Policy Committee with Lamar County Commissioner Nancy Thrash, who was named committee chair.
