CONYERS — At the annual Rockdale State of the County address on March 31, Board of Commissioners Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. addressed the “Great Resignation” by proposing that no county employee make less than $15 a hour in the future.
“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend known as the Great Resignation has plagued the entire country,” Nesbitt said. “Nearly 4 million people quit their jobs in July last year, with 4.5 million leaving their jobs in November. This trend has forced employers — including Rockdale County — to step up and stay competitive with wages, benefits and incentives.
“We wish to continue to make Rockdale County a great place to work. Which is why I am proposing that no employee in Rockdale County earns less than $15 an hour. I’m a firm believer if we have incredible talent, they should be compensated fairly.”
Nesbitt’s speech, presented at a breakfast held at the Costley Mill Event Center, addressed what the county and its departments did to reopen county facilities safely to the public following the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
“In 2021 we fully reopened most of our facilities to the public with the proper safety protocols in place, such as encouraging residents and staff to wear masks, to social distance, and to frequently sanitize their hands,” he said. “As a result of the pandemic, we found new ways to operate facilities to make them safer, initiating temperature checks at most public places, and even offering a drive-through option at the new Rockdale Water Resources Care Center in Olde Town Conyers. In fact, more people that ever are paying their water bill online, a goal that we had set even before the pandemic started.”
Nesbitt reviewed what each department achieved in 2021:
Emergency Management Agency — Director Dan Morgan
♦ Assisted in five major testing and vaccination sites in county since 2020.
♦ Provided county offices, courts and facilities with masks, gloves, disinfecting wipe containers, spray disinfectant containers, and hand sanitizer.
♦ Major expansion of Animal Services shelter.
♦ Hiring animal welfare specialist with goal to increase total number of adoptions.
♦ Making Rockdale County a certified Storm Ready Community.
Fire and Rescue Department — Chief Marian McDaniel
♦ Purchased two medical first responder units with transport capabilities.
♦ Purchased a quint fire truck that combines the equipment capabilities of a ladder truck and the water-pumping ability of a fire engine for $776,000.
♦ Purchased five Trek Marlin 6 bicycles for its new Bike Medic Unit.
♦ Continued Fit to Fight Fire initiative for staff.
Public Safety — Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levitt
♦ Used training simulator to provide deputies with real time deescalation strategies to encourage use of speech versus weapons when dealing with citizens in potential mental health crises.
♦ E-Citations and E-Warrants used by deputies to gather information immediately.
Department of Transportation — Director Brian Kelley
♦ Klondike/McDaniel Mill/Hurst Road roundabout completed.
♦ I-20 High Mast Lighting Projects at Exits 78 and 84 completed.
♦ Phase II widening of Sigman Road 48% complete.
Department of Stormwater Management — Director Terrence Simpkins
♦ BOC approved sale of $8 million in stormwater revenue bonds for system infrastructure improvements.
♦ Added Stormwater Fee to tax bills.
Department of General Services — Director Sue Sanders
♦ Renovated previous Probate Court area into new chambers and offices for six additional staff, including new State Court judge.
♦ Clerk of Courts underwent changes to improve customer service of the State Court offices on third floor.
♦ Johnson Park Recreation Center renovation and expansion.
♦ Introduced Citizens Government Academy.
Department of Public Relations — Director Joe Gumm
♦ Increased reach, engagement and following on all social media platforms.
♦ Produced 60 videos of inspiring Rockdale citizens.
Department of Senior Services — Division Manager Susan Morgan
♦ Made 647 vaccination appointments for seniors and provided 124 transportation trips to those appointments.
♦ Made 8,325 transportation trips covering 24,000 miles.
♦ Donated PPE kits to 739 seniors.
♦ Completed the farmers market voucher program for fresh fruits and vegetables.
Department of Parks and Recreation — Director Jason Redmond
♦ Reopening Johnson Park in mid-July this year.
♦ Opened the Grady Jarrett Resource Center for youth..
♦ Brought back Summer Concert Series.
Department of Finance — Director Mark Lewis
♦ County awarded bond rating of AA3.
♦ Completed comprehensive five-year capital improvement plan and allotted $7.5 million toward projects.
Office of Chairman — Oz Nesbitt Sr.
♦ Hired Community Relations Manager — Melisa Mims
♦ Partnerships strengthened and created in community.
♦ Secured funding for economic development series, summer concert series, transportation summit, support for local veterans through Walk of Heroes, ♦ opportunities for youth.
Department of Talent Management — Director Toni Holmes
♦ Hosted training for employees.
♦ Hosted training open to the public.
Department of Planning and Development — Director Kalanos Johnson
♦ Issued 742 residential permits, 202 commercial permits, and 1,444 business licenses last year.
♦ Implemented customer portal for digital submission of applications for plans, permits, and business licenses.
♦ Collected $560,250 impact fees.
Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington
♦ Appointed vice chair of Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council.
♦ Led search committee that hired Kevin Hanna as executive director of CREDC.
♦ Enlisted Entrepreneur Agency to host small business training.
Post 2 Commissioner Doreen Williams
Directed Stepping Up Initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.