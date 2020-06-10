CONYERS — It appears Rockdale County Commission Chair Oz Nezbitt has avoided a runoff in his bid for re-election.
Nesbitt received 9,181 votes in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary Election, or 51.92%. Nesbitt’s closest challenge came from Katrina McCollum-Young, 6,270 votes and 35.46%, followed by Brian L. Jenkins, 2,231 votes and 12.62%.
There were no Republicans in the race.
