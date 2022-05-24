CONYERS — Rockdale County incumbent District 2 Commissioner Doreen Williams will be returning to office for another four-year term after an overwhelming win over two Democrat challengers in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary Election. Williams received 6,488 votes (60.01%) to challengers Renee Simpson, 1,981 votes, and Iffat Walker, 2,343.
There were no Republicans in the race.
In the District 2 non-partisan Board of Education race, newcomer Janie Jones received 48.78% of the vote in a three-way race with Tony Dowdy, 33.29%, and Tommy Plummer, 17.93%.
Despite opposition from a couple of voter groups in Rockdale County, a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum was passed by a margin of 10,698 votes to 6,449 in balloting Tuesday.
The sales tax referendum is expected to generate $89.1 million over the course of six years of collections. It will take effect in 2023 and be a continuation of the SPLOST last approved in May 2016.
Under an agreement between Rockdale County and the city of Conyers, revenues collected will be divided based on the most recent census population figures. The county will receive 81.51%, or $72.6 million of collections, while the city will receive 18.49%, or $16.5 million.
Both the county and city have allocated dollar amounts to several broad categories of spending, with roads, bridges, sidewalks and transportation receiving the largest share in both entities. The county proposes to spend $35.2 million on these projects while the city estimates expenditures of $7.9 million.
The next largest share in the county will go toward renovations at the courthouse, totaling $19.6 million.
All vote totals are unofficial until certified by the Rockdale Board of Elections.
