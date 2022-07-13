CONYERS — A controversial rezoning request that would allow construction of another subdivision along the Old Salem Road corridor was tabled by the Rockdale Board of Commissioners Tuesday.
Residents of neighboring subdivisions along Old Salem attended the BOC meeting Tuesday morning prepared to speak out against the development during public comment. However, commissioners voted to defer a decision on the rezoning until the next BOC meeting, which also postponed any public comment. The next regular voting session is set for Aug. 9.
Chairman Oz Nesbitt thanked the residents for coming out to speak and acknowledged that he has received numerous emails about the issue. He said the county Planning and Development Department has been asked to do more “due diligence” on the rezoning request.
“I have received multiple emails … whoever is your chief communications person, he or she has done their job,” he said.
The rezoning request, filed by applicant Ashton Atlanta Residential, seeks to change 54.49 acres at 2660 Old Salem Road from R-1 residential to CRS, or Collaborative Residential Subdivision. The property has frontage on Old Salem and McCalla roads. CRS requires that 30% of the property be reserved as open space.
Under the current R-1 zoning, the developer could build 57 homes with a minimum of 1,600 square feet with fewer zoning conditions. A change to CRS would allow the developer to build 124 homes, although current plans call for 98. Other proposed conditions include limiting rental properties to no more than 5% of the total, amenities such as a pool and cabana, a mandatory homeowners association, and requiring one-third of homes to be between 1,800 and 2,000 square feet, one-third to be between 2,000 and 2,300 square feet, and one-third to be between 2,300 and 2,800 square feet. Prices would range from the high $300,000s to $500,000.
At the first reading of the rezoning ordinance on June 23, opponents of the development cited concerns about traffic, school overcrowding, a lack of affordable housing, and a lack of sewage treatment capacity for this development and others already underway in the county.
Paul DesRoches, a resident of the Gardens of Fieldstone, said his research showed that the county not only doesn’t have sewage treatment capacity for this development, but other developments in the county will overtax the system. He called for a moratorium on residential development.
Attorney Carl Westmoreland, representing Ashton Atlanta, pointed out that a zoning change is not a commitment for sewage treatment capacity.
“If the sewer capacity isn’t there, we can’t get a permit,” he said.
Westmoreland also said residents should realize that Rockdale will continue to attract residential development.
“We’re not talking about not building anything,” he said. “We could build 57 houses now. The question is would an additional 41, with the conditions we proposed, be a benefit or not? It’s certainly not enough to solve a problem of not enough housing or exacerbate a problem with traffic.”
Commissioner Sherri Washington said she was sensitive to residents’ concerns about development — including the development process itself. Washington said the planning process needs to be more inclusive — with consideration for schools and infrastructure.
“What I hear people saying is … what they want to see is that we are taking into consideration all of these things when we are approving things to build and come into this community,” she said.
The Conyers Rockdale Planning Commission recommended denial of the zoning request; the county’s planning staff recommended approval with conditions.
