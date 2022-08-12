CONYERS — A controversial rezoning request that has been stalled for nearly a year was delayed again at the Aug. 9 Rockdale Board of Commissioners meeting.
A second reading on a request to rezone 54.49 acres at 2660 Old Salem Road was deferred by the commissioners in order to give the county’s leadership staff more time to address concerns expressed by residents of nearby neighborhoods, including Brentwood and Annsbrooke. Commissioners had previously deferred the second reading at their July 12 meeting. The rezoning was first requested last fall.
At the board’s Aug. 9 meeting, Commissioner Doreen Williams made a motion to defer the rezoning second reading to the Aug. 23 meeting, but Commissioner Sherri Washington was reluctant to do so. Washington said the county should be working not just to answer area residents’ concerns but to determine what they would like to see in the proposed development.
“My concern is, if we don’t approve this, then (the developer) goes to R-1, and we don’t get to put any conditions on it, and we don’t know what (the neighbors) are going get,” said Washington.
Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. said the county’s leadership team is working to address citizens’ concerns and to provide supporting documentation for the county’s responses.
Under the current R-1 zoning, the developer could build 57 homes with a minimum of 1,600 square feet with fewer zoning conditions. A change to CRS would allow the developer to build 124 homes, although current plans call for 98. Other proposed conditions include limiting rental properties to no more than 5% of the total, amenities such as a pool and cabana, a mandatory homeowners association, and requiring one-third of homes to be between 1,800 and 2,000 square feet, one-third to be between 2,000 and 2,300 square feet, and one-third to be between 2,300 and 2,800 square feet. Prices would range from the high $300,000s to $500,000.
Washington said she believes the county should do more than address residents’ concerns about traffic, school overcrowding, and infrastructure. She said residents are also concerned with quality of construction and aesthetics, and the county needs to encourage residents to “buy into the new vision.”
“(The developers) are asking us to change the vision from R-1 with the setbacks to something else completely different than the vision the people who purchased property around it have,” she said.
Williams’ motion to defer the second reading until Aug. 23 was seconded by Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. and approved 2-1 with Washington dissenting.
