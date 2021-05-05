CONYERS – In an effort to continue to serve the citizens of Rockdale County effectively and efficiently, Rockdale County government is continuing its phased approach to reopen to the public. This approach is being used to continue to protect the safety of staff and the public.
On Monday, May 3, low-to-moderate exposure outdoor activities reopened to the public, which included rentals of outdoor fields at Johnson Park and Legion Field in preparation for recreational sports.
Rockdale County employees returned to the office in June of 2020 and have been offering services online, as well as limited services in office. Since July of 2020, all parks, trails, public restrooms, tennis, basketball courts and the tennis center have been open for use. The Rockdale Water Resources Customer Service drive-thru opened for payments only on April 5, 2021.
More dates will be shared regarding the county’s reopening process as the start date for each phase approaches.
For more information about reopening of low-to-moderate exposure outdoor activities, contact Johnson Park at 770-278-7529.
