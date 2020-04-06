CONYERS - The Rockdale County Courthouse remains open for essential court business during the public health emergency, according to a news release by Clerk of Courts Jamie Cabe.
Every division of the Rockdale County Clerk of Superior and State Courts Office will be open for business Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., however access to each service area will be restricted to scheduled appointments only. Should you need to conduct essential court business in-person at the Courthouse, please contact the applicable telephone number below to schedule an appointment with the staff:
• Real Estate Division – 770-278-7864
• State Court and Superior Court Civil Division – 770-278-7905
• Superior Court Criminal Division – 770-278-7912
• State Court Criminal Division – 770-278-7876
• Board of Equalization – 770-278-7924
Attorneys and the public are encouraged to conduct business through one of the following methods:
• Online at www.rockdaleclerk.com
• Via telephone at 770-278-7900
• U.S. Mail: Rockdale County Clerk of Superior and State Courts, 922 Court Street NE, Conyers, GA 30012.
• Civil e-filing - Please visit their website to electronically file civil documents with Rockdale State Court or Rockdale Superior Court.
• Real Estate - Rockdale County deeds, liens, plats and Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filings are available online at www.gsccca.org. Copies of a deed, lien, plat and UCC may be obtained via this website. Real estate documents may be filed via http://efile.gsccca.org.
• Passport processing is suspended through April 30. Visit www.travel.state.gov to find more information regarding other acceptance agencies in this area or restrictions on travel.
Event Cancellation
The following Clerk’s Office sponsored event is cancelled:
• April 16 – Notary Public Training at J.P. Carr Community Center
