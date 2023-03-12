...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid-20s to lower 30s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Senate and House delegations will hold a virtual town hall meting Thursday on proposed legislation that would change the number of members on the Board of Commissioners, among other changes.
The legislators will present all proposed legislation in detail virtually on Thursday, March 16, at 6:30pm. Registration is required and overflow option is Facebook live.
The proposed legislation includes expanding the Board of Commissioners from three members to five; increasing the salary of the Superior Court judges and removal of Board of Commissioners from the judicial train, meaning that the BOC members' salaries will not be tied to the judges' compensation.
“We want to make the citizens of Rockdale aware of the proposed changes before there is a vote, and we want to address any concerns there may be as well. Because we are still in session and having a number of committee meetings, the virtual option is much more convenient” said state Rep. Rhonda Taylor, who serves as delegation chair.
The proposed legislation would give Superior Court judges an annual salary supplement of $50,000 to be paid by the county. According to the county, the judges' county supplement has not been increased since 2002.
The Board of Commissioners is currently made up of three voting members, including the elected chairman, who are all elected at-large. The Rockdale Voter political watchdog group supports adding members to the BOC. According to the group’s web page, the additions will help increase engagement and participation by residents and prevent two board members from overriding the third.
The Rockdale delegation consists of Senator Tonya Anderson, Reps. Taylor, Doreen Carter, Angela Moore and Dar’shun Kendrick.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
