CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation after he was arrested on DUI and other traffic charges.
Deputy Gregory Ducre, 29, was arrested at about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday by the Conyers Police Department. According to the CPD, Ducre faces charges of DUI - alcohol less safe, failure to maintain lane, speeding, reckless driving and improper lane change.
According to the arrest report, CPD Officer Jamaine Bennett was conducting speed detection on I-20 westbound at West Avenue when he observed a Jeep Cherokee approach at a high rate of speed. The Jeep passed a passenger car in the far left lane by moving to the center lane. Bennett used his Lidar device to determine that the Jeep was traveling at 110 mph.
The officer began pursuit of the Jeep at speeds up to 120 mph, and caught up to the vehicle near the Sigman Road exit. The officer reported that the Jeep crossed the dotted white lines into the left lane several times during his pursuit.
Bennett conducted a traffic stop, and the Jeep pulled over onto the right shoulder of the roadway. Bennett observed that the Jeep stopped in a jerky manner, as if the driver were “constantly engaging the brake pedal.”
The officer reported that the driver rolled down his window and a cloud of smoke emanated from the vehicle. “I explained to the driver that I pulled him over for speeding,” Bennett wrote, “and he responded, ‘I’m from Rockdale.’”
Ducre was described as smelling of an alcoholic beverage, with dilated pupils, eyes that were bloodshot and glossy, and speech that was extremely slurred.
Cpl. Brandon Decosse arrived at the scene and conducted a field sobriety test. He identified Ducre as an impaired driver, and the suspect was placed under arrest and taken to the Newton County Detention Center.
Ducre has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to the RCSO.
Ducre is the second RCSO deputy to be arrested on DUI charges in seven months. Tibias Dechun Holmes, 25, was arrested in December 2021 by the Georgia State Patrol after a high-speed chase on Interstate 20 in Atlanta.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.