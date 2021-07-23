CONYERS - A Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputy fired in 2018 after he was accused of stalking a woman and her daughter was found not guilty on both counts by a Rockdale County State Court jury on July 21.
According to Fox 5 Atlanta, James Patrick Campbell said the decision moved him to tears.
“I was very emotional,” he said. “I broke down in tears.”
A complaint against Campbell was filed May 19, 2018 with the Office of Professional Standards. There was an internal affair investigation which was turned over to the RCSO Criminal Investigation Division, and a warrant for Campbell’s arrest was issued on May 27. Campbell turned himself in on May 29, and at his first court appearance, was released on his own recognizance.
Two weeks after being arrested, Campbell was fired from the Sheriff’s Office.
Attorney Devin Rafus of Aurora Law in Atlanta, who represents Campbell, believes the jury recognized a fundamental hole in the evidence brought against his client.
Rafus said Campbell was never told that the female resident who initiated the action was uncomfortable in even having a polite conversation with the then deputy, whose area of responsibility included that neighborhood.
"The first time he ever met the victim he was dispatched to their home for a domestic violence dispute,” Rafus said. “He then had multiple follow-ups in regards to an arrest warrant at that house. He had multiple interactions on the streets around that neighborhood. But the way the state presented it, they made the jury want to believe, try to believe that is he is what we profile a stalker - as somebody who sits in a car with a pair of binoculars staking out somebody’s home.
“Campbell was never told to stay away/not to communicate with the alleged victims,” Rafus continued. “When a civilian complaint was made by the alleged victims, the Sheriff’s Office never told Campbell who made the complaint, what it was about, and never told Campbell to stay away from the alleged victims/complainants. Campbell had no knowledge, period.”
So, even after the complaint was filed, Campbell continued to talk casually to the woman as well as other neighbors.
“I have my girlfriend that lives in the neighborhood,” Campbell added. “I have about four other friends that live in that neighborhood. So, not only am I frequently patrolling the neighborhood, after work, on my own time, I am in that neighborhood.”
"My neighbors stopped talking to me, I was considered the ‘Bogeyman’ in the neighborhood," Campbell added. "And the only thing they saw, was me being arrested for a crime that I did not do."
Campbell now is speaking out publicly hoping to clear his name. He will not attempt to regain his job with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, although Rafus stated that as far as possible legal actions against the RCSO, Campbell is “looking at all available options.”
