CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation after one of its deputies was arrested in Alabama on a charge of enticing a child.
Osiel Mendoza Guevara, 20, was reportedly taken into custody by Pleasant Grove police on Jan. 24 and released the same day on $15,000 bond. Detectives there believe Guevara traveled to Alabama to meet with the victim, who is a girl under the age of 16. The two reportedly connected online.
Guevara joined the RCSO in 2021 as a jailer and was subsequently promoted to deputy sheriff.
According to the RCSO, “The investigation … is ongoing. The arresting jurisdiction has provided minimal information, as they are still investigating. The RCSO is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.”
