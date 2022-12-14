11-14-22 REACH Scholarship Signing - RCPS IMG_1502 group - print.jpg

Pictured, l-r, are Rockdale County Board of Education member and RCPS Foundation Treasurer Heather Duncan, RCPS Foundation Chairwoman Susan Paul Smith, RCPS Foundation member Robin Berry, REACH Scholars Oyinkansola Omotoso (Memorial Middle School), Brielle Burrow (Edwards Middle School), Patrick Fovie (Conyers Middle School), RCPS Foundation member Winston Neil, RCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts.

CONYERS – Three more Rockdale County Public Schools eighth-grade students embarked on a life-changing journey as the district’s newest cohort of REACH Georgia Scholars – Brielle Burrow of Edwards Middle School, Patrick Fovie of Conyers Middle School, Oyinkansola Omotoso of Memorial Middle School. Each student will receive a $10,000 scholarship upon completion of the REACH Georgia program and high school graduation.

Each REACH Georgia Scholar, their parents, and administrators signed letters of commitment to the five-year program during a ceremony held Nov. 17. RCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts, RCPS Foundation board members, school leaders, staff and family members attended the signing ceremony in a show of community support.

