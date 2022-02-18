CONYERS – Two more Rockdale County Public Schools eighth grade students embarked on a life-changing journey as the district’s newest cohort of REACH Georgia Scholars – Jonathan Errol Towns and Gabriella M. Cornwall, both of Conyers Middle School. Each student will receive a $10,000 scholarship upon completion of the REACH Georgia program and high school graduation.
The program and scholarships are made possible by support from the RCPS Foundation, which takes the lead in fundraising for the program, and the Georgia Student Finance Commission. This is the fifth cohort of the REACH Georgia program in RCPS. REACH Georgia Scholars are selected based on grades, behavior and recommendations.
“I am elated that our students have this opportunity and the community support that makes this possible,” said RCPS Director of Community and Student Support and RCPS REACH Georgia coordinator April Fallon. “REACH is a strategic investment in our students and our state, opening doors for youth who may not have the opportunity to seek post-secondary education due to financial constraints. The ongoing support of the RCPS Foundation and the engagement of our business partners and community are game-changers in the lives of these students.”
Beginning in the eighth grade and through high school, REACH Scholars are paired with a mentor and an academic coach. Scholars must maintain good grades, behavior and attendance. Scholars who successfully complete the program and graduate from high school are awarded a $10,000 scholarship that can be used at any university or college in the University System of Georgia, Technical College System of Georgia, or eligible private post-secondary institution. The scholarship is in addition to any other grant or scholarship the student receives.
The mission of REACH, which stands for "Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen," is to ensure that Georgia’s academically promising students have the academic, social, and financial support needed to graduate from high school and college ready for a successful career.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
