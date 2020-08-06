CONYERS – As the COVID pandemic affects communities across the United States, it has also impacted in-person fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). For 66 years, Rockdale Fire Rescue has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the "Fill the Boot" program. This summer, the program will launch virtually to address social distancing guidelines for the fire fighters and the vulnerable communities MDA serves.
This summer, Fill the Boot will be conducted virtually at: https://www.facebook.com/donate/892359704507086 and by texting ‘BOOT’ to 24325.
"Rockdale County Fire Rescue displays an unwavering support for MDA year after year, raising critical funds and awareness to help our families get the care they need," said MDA development director, Cathi Myers. "We are so thankful for their continued commitment to cure neuromuscular disease and for their willingness to protect everyone on the frontlines in our community.”
Donations help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases across the country.
