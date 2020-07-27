CONYERS — Through a donation from Conyers Nissan, the Rockdale County Fire Rescue Department has purchased 54 smoke alarms to keep their smoke alarm program alive.
Smoke alarms are free to all Rockdale County residents and installed by firefighters who take all necessary COVID-19 precautions when going into homes.
Smoke alarms should be tested every month and replaced every 10 years. If you need assistance with your smoke alarms or would like to get a home fire safety inspection, contact the Rockdale County Fire Rescue Department at 770-278-8401.
