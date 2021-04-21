CONYERS - The Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) recently awarded Rockdale County Executive Director of General Services Sue Sanders with a certificate for successfully completing the core requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy.
ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia have collaborated for more than two decades to provide county officials with supplemental training and educational tools in the Lifelong Learning Academy. With abundant courses to choose from, every county official has a tailor-made learning experience that allows them to excel in specific areas of expertise.
“County officials are faced with many challenges and ever-evolving circumstances under which they must govern Georgia’s local communities,” said Dave Wills, ACCG’s Executive Director. “The Lifelong Learning Academy was created to help them navigate those challenges. I commend county leaders such as Sue Sanders who take full advantage of educational opportunities to further their knowledge on how to better serve their communities.”
The Lifelong Learning Academy was created with input from county commissioners who identified courses based on the issues and decision-making challenges regularly faced by county officials. To ensure the course requirements and curriculum remain relevant and engaging, the ACCG Lifelong Learning Committee – comprised of county commissioners and staff from both ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia – meet regularly to review and adjust accordingly. Through this collaborative approach, the Lifelong Learning Academy has been successful in equipping county officials with the necessary skills to meet the needs of their constituents.
“As an Executive Director, Sue Sanders is one of only three top level directors holding this title," said Rockdale County Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt, Sr. “She has served in many roles throughout her time with Rockdale County and today oversees day-to-day operations for Rockdale County’s third largest department, General Services.
“Executive Director Sanders is a major asset to our daily operations overall and has a keen eye for details. As a top level 'strategic thinker' with a strong appetite for 'analytics,' I have tasked her with managing our major corporate and capital projects.
“Every team needs a Sue Sanders, and I’m so glad she’s on our team!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.