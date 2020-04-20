CONYERS – Rockdale County government is implementing a hiring freeze effective immediately. This hiring freeze will affect all county departments, except the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.
The Rockdale County Department of Talent Management announced the hiring freeze April 20. The freeze is to last indefinitely and comes at a time when the county offices are operating on a remote work plan during the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information, contact the Rockdale County Department of Talent Management at 770-278-7575.
