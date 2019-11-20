CONYERS — Before students go on winter break, some would like to share holiday cheer with the community.
The Rockdale County High School marching band will perform in the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s 39th Christmas Parade Saturday in Midtown on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m.
Proceeds from the 2019 parade will benefit the Center for Advanced Pediatrics, an eight-floor outpatient facility that opened in July 2018 bringing together multiple pediatric clinics, programs and specialists under one roof. The Center for Advanced Pediatrics is the first new structure completed at the Children’s North Druid Hills Campus.
The event is free and open to the public.
Following the parade, RCHS band will have their annual Winter Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The performance is free and open tot he public.