CONYERS - In the first-ever cyber Rockdale County State of the County address, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. stood alone behind a podium in an empty Assembly Hall to address residents during a live-streaming video on March 26.
The address was in sharp contrast to past addresses before a paid breakfast sponsored by the Conyers Rockdale Chamber of Commerce and the Council for Quality Growth, and also in contrast to the event for all residents, in which the winners of the Charles P. Cole-Lou Belcher Jr. Citizen Involvement Award, or the Unsung Hero awards are usually announced. The winners will be announced and the awards presented at a later date once the current crisis has ended.
Nesbitt focused on the county's response to the pandemic and reiterated what residents need to do to stay safe in the first 10 minutes of the address; a video presentation of what the county accomplished in 2019 and plans for 2020 was the finale.
Nesbitt said the county began planning for COVID-19 in early March while the commissioners and staff attended the National Association of Counties (NACo) conference.
"Dr. Mitch Wolfe, the chief medical officer for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) briefed us and other municipalities on the most updated information concerning the virus and how to prevent the spread of it," said Nesbitt.
"After returning from the NACo conference, I ordered new guidelines within the county to reduce the possibility of staff members and residents coming in contact with the virus. I ordered that all county facilities be sanitized an additional two times a day, and that employees wear gloves when handling payments at the customer service counter.
"Additionally, health officials, first responders, city leaders, and county department heads met with me to discuss the latest developments that Rockdale County was dealing with concerning the coronavirus."
Nesbitt reminded residents that the county is under a 14-day mandatory shelter in place ordinance that will expire on April 8, unless the BOC extends it further.
Among the 2019 highlights of the video were:
• Lowest unemployment rate in Rockdale history at 3%.
• Added more than 350 jobs to the market place in 2019.
• The Golden State Foods expansion, Biolab's new warehouse, and completion of the Rockdale Technology Center increased the tax base by more than $30 million.
• Millage rate has stayed the same for four years.
• County added pay raises for 1,000 employees without going into fund balance or increasing the millage rate.
• Small business summits hosted by the county in 2019 resulted in eight businesses being launched.
• Through a partnership with the UGA Extension program, Rockdale County provided the teen BEAMS (Building Education Around Mental Services) events, focusing on youth mental health.
• Began construction of the new Johnson Park expansion, an 18,000-square-foot gym.
• Georgia rated the Quigg Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant to be a 7-million-gallon a day facility, increasing its capacity by 17%.
• Completed new 4-million-gallon water tank at Gees Mill Water Treatment Plant.
• Historic rainfall last year caused significant damage to infrastructure. Stormwater crews worked quickly to complete repairs under budget and ahead of schedule.
• Fixed more than 235 potholes, used SPLOST funds to repair 11 miles of roadways, removed more than 265,000 gallons of trash, and fixed 1,300 traffic signs or signals.
Plans for 2020 include:
• The completion of Ashley Capital's new logistics building, and an expansion at Pratt Industry on Old Covington Road will add over 100 jobs and close to $90 million in capital investments.
• Launching 2020 Fit to Fight Fire campaign, a county-wide health, wellness and physical training assessment program for Rockdale County Fire Rescue to ensure that fire personnel are physically and mentally prepared to the serve the community.
• Working to improve the Sigman Road corridor by conducting a market study to position consumer traffic with properties along the corridor to create the most optimum use.
• Using an ARC grant to create a redevelopment strategy to ensure stability and safety of the Milstead Village neighborhood.
• Rockdale Water Resources will open a new facility for customer service operations.
• Designing a new Courtesy Parkway non-access bridge over I-20.
• Developing a plan to install sidewalks and trails along Grenade Road near Heritage High School.
