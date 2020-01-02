CONYERS — One of two suspects in the Dec. 17 home invasion that left a female homeowner wounded was arrested on Dec. 25. Victor Jones, 36, of Decatur, is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, 1st degree home invasion, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Rockdale County Sheriff's deputies responded to a person shot call at a home on Lost Valley Drive about 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found the front door had been kicked in, and the female homeowner lay inside with two gunshot wounds.
She was able to tell investigators that two black males had kicked in her front door and entered her residence. She was able to make it upstairs to her bedroom and locked herself inside, but the suspects kicked that door in as well.
The woman was armed and shots were fired by her and at least one of the suspects. The woman was hit twice, and one of the suspects was also wounded before they fled.
The homeowners was airlifted to a hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.
The Sheriff's Office contacted other law enforcement agencies and area hospitals to be on the lookout for someone with a gunshot wound. DeKalb County called about 90 minutes later and said they had found a male laying in the roadway with gunshot wounds.
Investigators have not said if the wounded man found in DeKalb is connected with the home invasion. The investigation is continuing.