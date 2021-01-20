ATLANTA – Members of the Rockdale County House Legislative Delegation recently met on Tuesday, Jan. 19 to elect new officers to lead the legislative delegation during the 2021-2022 legislative term. State Rep. Rhonda Taylor, D-Conyers, was elected to serve as chair of the Rockdale County House Legislative Delegation.
“It is an honor to serve Rockdale County citizens in this capacity during my first term as a state representative,” said Taylor. “Over the course of the next two years, this legislative delegation will work as a united force for positive change. Together, we will fight for legislation that will benefit our constituents back home in Rockdale County.”
In addition to electing Taylor as chair of the delegation, State Rep. Doreen Carter, D-Lithonia, was elected as vice chair, and State Rep. Regina Lewis-Ward, D-McDonough, was elected as the delegation’s secretary.
Taylor represents the citizens of District 91, which includes portions of DeKalb and Rockdale counties. She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020.
Carter represents the citizens of District 92, which includes portions of Rockdale and DeKalb counties. She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2015 and currently serves on the Code Revision, Education, Industry and Labor, Small Business Development and Special Rules committees.
Lewis-Ward represents the citizens of District 109, which includes portions of Henry, Newton and Rockdale counties. She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020.
