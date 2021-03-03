Rhonda Taylor.jpg

State Rep. Rhonda Taylor (R-Conyers) and the rest of the Rockdale County House Legislative Delegation will hold a virtual town hall meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. on Mar. 4.

 Special Photo

ATLANTA – Members of the Rockdale County House Legislative Delegation will host a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, Mar. 4, from 6:30 - 8 p.m. via Zoom. To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://bit.ly/3e8KWOt. The meeting ID is 857 1106 1195, and the password is 847203.

Recommended for you

+46
Impacts of car dealerships on every state’s economy

Impacts of car dealerships on every state’s economy

CoPilot compiled statistics on the impact of car dealerships on every state’s economy, using data from the National Automobile Dealers Association. Some of the statistics came from NADA’s 2020 mid-year report on U.S. franchised new-car dealerships and other statistics were derived from its 2… Click for more.

During the virtual meeting, state representatives Rhonda Taylor (D-Conyers), Regina Lewis-Ward (D-McDonough), Sharon Henderson (D-Covington), Doreen Carter (D-Lithonia) and Tom Kirby (R-Loganville) will discuss recent election legislation and give an update on district reports. The meeting will also include a guest presenter from the ACLU of Georgia, and participants will have an opportunity to ask questions.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Senior Reporter

Born and raised in Decatur, Ga. Graduated from Shorter College in Rome, Ga. in 1979 with B.A. in Communications. Worked in community newspapers for 26 years. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.