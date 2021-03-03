ATLANTA – Members of the Rockdale County House Legislative Delegation will host a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, Mar. 4, from 6:30 - 8 p.m. via Zoom. To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://bit.ly/3e8KWOt. The meeting ID is 857 1106 1195, and the password is 847203.
During the virtual meeting, state representatives Rhonda Taylor (D-Conyers), Regina Lewis-Ward (D-McDonough), Sharon Henderson (D-Covington), Doreen Carter (D-Lithonia) and Tom Kirby (R-Loganville) will discuss recent election legislation and give an update on district reports. The meeting will also include a guest presenter from the ACLU of Georgia, and participants will have an opportunity to ask questions.
