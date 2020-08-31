CONYERS - The Rockdale County government is hustling to document how the county will spend $3.9 million in CARES Act funding by the Sept. 1 deadline.
The issue came to light during a special called teleconference meeting of the Board of Commissioners on Aug. 28 to discuss ways to spend the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding, an economic stimulus bill passed in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
Absent from the meeting was Finance Director Roselyn Miller, with Deputy Finance Director Bill Vaughn taking her place in the meeting. It has since been learned that Miller has been placed on probation by the county, but no information has been released as to why she is on probation or for how long.
Rockdale received $3.9 million in CARES funding, and Vaughn told the BOC that the Phase 1 portion of the money, $1.1 million, had been spent on hazard pay during the pandemic for public safety, with the remaining $2.8 million in Phase 2.
But attorney Michael O'Quinn of the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG), was on the call and said that was incorrect, that the entire amount was Phase 1 and the county's plan for spending it was due Sept. 1.
"I think there could be a little misunderstanding from what I've heard so far," O'Quinn said. "Rockdale County was awarded a total of $3.9 million in Phase 1. Of that amount, you received a direct deposit of $1.1 million. That was the advance. The balance of $2.8 million is still part of Phase 1. You have to upload your documentation to that $3.9 million mark by Sept. 1... in order to claim the money.
"The simplest and easiest way to get that money is to use your first responders public safety payroll," O'Quinn added. "You can use not only payroll, but benefits, health insurance, everything. So all your sheriff's deputies, all your firemen, all the ones who are first responders from March 1 through Sept. 1, you can claim their payroll and benefits, and I feel confident that's going to get you close to that number. That's step one, and you need to make sure that happens... I'm sorry if I just ruined somebody's weekend."
While O'Quinn said the county received the $1.1 million advance in July, Commissioner Sherri Washington said the BOC was never told that the county had the money or about the Sept. 1 deadline.
Commissioner Doreen Williams agreed.
“I had no idea. No one has communicated that to us,” Williams said. “This was the first that I learned about any of it.”
Sheriff Eric Levett was on the call and said his department has not seen any of the CARES funding. Levett said he was told to use his deputy vacancies in the budget to fund the hazardous pay.
"To this date, we have not had any other communications," he said. "No one has informed us of anything or updated us on anything else. In fact, we have not even heard if we would get reimbursed our money back from the money we used out of our budget."
Levett went on to state that there was no communication from the county with his office about the CARES Act funding.
"We found out through another agency," he said. "The Conyers Police Department is where I found out about the money."
Director of Legislative Affairs/County Clerk Jennifer Rutledge noted that after checking the county's financial records, it shows the $1.1 million advance was spent on law enforcement and public safety.
O'Quinn said Rockdale's questions about the CARES Act funding have not been different than any other county's in the state.
"Everybody's struggling with this," the attorney said. "I'm just glad we got it handled sooner rather than later."
The meeting was adjourned in order to give county staff time to get the needed work done in order to meet the Sept. 1 deadline.
