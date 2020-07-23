Rockdale County Assembly Hall 1.jpg

CONYERS – Rockdale County will implement a vacancy control process after enacting a hiring freeze earlier this year. The hiring freeze, which was implemented in April, was put in place by the Board of Commissioners as a conservative financial measure.

As an enhancement to the hiring process, the county is moving towards vacancy control as a supplement to the hiring freeze to ensure that only essential county positions are filled in order to continue to provide services for the citizens of Rockdale County.

For more information, please contact Toni Holmes at toni.holmes@rockdalecountyga.gov.

