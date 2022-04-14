CONYERS — Seeking to retain experienced employees and to find and hire qualified personnel at competitive pay rates, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved a new pay scale for county employees that sets the minimum hourly wage at $15 an hour. The vote came at the April 12 meeting. County employees will see their wages improved on their paychecks beginning April 22.
The commissioners also approved a 2022 budget amendment for $6,981,519.88 to pay for the increase, with the money for the current budget coming from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. But Finance Department Director Mark Lewis told the BOC that in order to maintain the new pay grades next year, the county will have to increase its property tax millage rates.
For several years Rockdale County has been losing talented employees, especially in the public safety sector, to other counties, departments, and private companies that offered better pay. Seeking to become more competitive in the metro Atlanta area job market, the BOC commissioned the Talent Management and Finance departments to do a market study and bring back recommendations
Talent Management Director Toni Holmes brought those recommendations before Commissioners Sherri Washington and Doreen Williams at the BOC’s April 5 work session. Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. was absent from the work session.
“Rockdale County acknowledges that employees are the county’s most valuable resources,” said Holmes. “We do understand the importance of our employees. The primary principles are identifying and eliminating potential disparities of pay, and we want to make sure we pay reflective to the actual position. We want to make sure we recognize and reward talent.”
Holmes said they partnered with the software company PayScale to do the market study, comparing salaries with other governments. She said the locations they looked at were Conyers and the Atlanta metropolitan area.
“Our target was the 50th percentile, meaning where are we with organizations of similar size,” said Holmes. “The other things we looked at were specific areas — technology services, code enforcement, animal control, engineering, water utilities, and public safety — the Sheriff’s Office, E-911 and fire department.”
Holmes said based on the results of their study, the county’s new salary schedule has a minimum pay grade of $15 an hour. Current pay grades below that minimum were eliminated and pay grades above that were adjusted and updated to allow for promotions and recruiting.
The new pay grades will impact 880 county employees, with an average increase of 17.2%. Employees who are already above the minimum pay grade of $15 an hour will receive an 8% increase.
Holmes noted that Sheriff Eric Levett had presented a study and ranking of pay for deputies and jailers compared to a number of sheriff’s departments in the area to the BOC. She addressed how the changes will affect the rankings Levett had presented.
“The proposed minimum pay grade for a certified sheriff’s deputy is $47,361.60,” said Holmes. “That is approximately a $7,000 increase from what the minimum was before. Previously, the Sheriff’s Office was ranked 79th out of 84 departments the sheriff used. With this increase, they will be ranked 22nd out of 84. For certified detention deputies, the new proposed minimum pay grade is $42,952. That takes their current ranking from 19 out of 19 and raises them to 6 out of 19.”
Lewis said the total cost of the pay increases for the remainder of the budget year is $4,512,293.48. The total cost of the Superior Court judges’ salary increases, which the BOC requested local legislation for on the state level, is $39,517.12 for the remainder of the year. That includes raises for the two State Court judges, the Juvenile Court judge, Magistrate Court judge, Probate Court judge, coroner, and the Board of Commissioners, whose salaries are tied to the Superior Court judges' salaries. Lewis added that they are also proposing funding vacant positions that were not originally funded in the 2022 budget. That cost for the remainder of the budget year will be $2,429,709.28. The total cost is $6,981,59.88, which Lewis said will be paid by ARPA funds for 2022.
“Please keep in mind that the ARPA funding is only for one year,” he added. “It means that we will have to look at increasing the millage rate to ensure that we can continue to fund the positions that we are funding this year.”
At the work session, Commissioner Williams said that people need to understand that the county’s employees are their biggest resource, and they need to be adequately compensated.
“We just need to pay for it,” she said. “People are funny - they don’t want their taxes to go up, but they want their services, and it costs money. Unfortunately, in this time of inflation and weirdness with employment situations, we really have to do this.”
Commissioner Washington agreed.
“We’ve lost great people across the board,” she said, “so we really do have to look at compensation to remain competitive.”
At the April 12 meeting, the BOC unanimously voted to approve the new pay scale and the budget amendment, then invited comments from the fire chief, district attorney and sheriff.
Chief Marian McDaniel said when she came to Rockdale County five years ago after having served in the Atlanta Fire Department, she felt like the Rockdale firefighters’ pay was laughable.
“I’ve been in this profession for 24 years, and we don’t do it for the money, we do it because of our support and care for our families and the communities we serve,” she said. “You all have always supported us, so now it is even more visible that you support us. On behalf of all public safety, I truly say thank you.”
District Attorney Alisha Johnson added that her staff members do their jobs because they know what they do matters every day.
“The people who work in my office do so because it is their calling, not because of the money they make or the thank yous they get,” she said. “And while we do our best to provide donuts every Thursday and hot chocolate bars every so often, nothing quite meets the county being able to say thank you as a whole. When you increase their pay and when you acknowledge them and the work they do diligently every single day - whether its through a pandemic or not - you say thank you, the community says thank you. I thank you all very much.”
Sheriff Eric Levett said from the first day he got elected, he made a promise to his staff that he was always going to fight for their salaries.
“I just want to let you know that this won’t stop me from fighting for their salaries, but what it will do is allow me to continue to sit down and work with you so that we can stay ahead of the game, not only for public safety, but for all of our county employees,” said Levett. “They are the boots on the ground, and we appreciate them. We have just as good a talent within our organization as any other county, so they all deserve this increase.”
Nesbitt said the new pay scale will keep Rockdale County competitive in the future.
“We’ve had some challenges to get to where we are,” he said, “but we’re here now, and we look forward to the future as things change, as the economy changes, as we have to remain competitive, as we move forward so we can attract and retain the right type of quality, competent talent.”
