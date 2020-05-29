CONYERS — An inmate who was transferred from the Rockdale County Jail to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison (GDCP) in Jackson on May 19 was tested for COVID-19 during the GDCP intake process and has been confirmed positive for the virus. The inmate has been determined to be asymptomatic, meaning he isn't showing any symptoms, but can still spread the virus.
The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office was informed of the inmate's test on May 28 and issued a news release, stating "the Jail Administration and Medical Staff are continuing with additional proactive measures in place to protect both our inmates and staff. At this time, no other staff or inmates have reported any symptoms. We will continue to take precautions as recommended by our medical professionals in accordance with recommendations from the CDC."
Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett, two deputies and an administrative staff employee all tested positive for COVID-19 in April, but all have recovered. One of the deputies who tested positive was in the jail division, and the other was in judicial services.
The GDCP in Jackson has had four inmates die from COVID-19. The state prison has had 48 inmates test positive, and 20 jail staff test positive.
