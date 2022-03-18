CONYERS - Law enforcement’s job is to handle crime, not treat the most vulnerable citizens. To be able to assist those vulnerable citizens in staying out of jail and into treatment at a significant taxpayer savings is a bonus. The Rockdale County “Stepping Up Initiative” championed by Rockdale Post 2 Commissioner Doreen Williams is beginning the Georgia evidence-based Opening Doors to Recovery (ODR) intensive case management system to allow law enforcement to do the job they are trained to do and leave behavioral health to the trained professionals.
At a significant cost savings, the ODR program is proven to reduce recidivism of the seriously mentally challenged through the criminal justice system and repeated psychiatric hospitalizations. Partnering with View Point Health, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, the city of Conyers Police Department, and the Rockdale Judicial System, Rockdale County is the first to implement this program in the state since the original study was done 10 years ago.
The current team, all employees of View Point Health, includes LeRoy Bryant, a Licensed Associate Professional Counselor, who is certain “ODR will make a significant impact on the people they serve,” Chris Jackson, a graduate of the Rockdale County Drug Court and now a Certified Peer Specialist–Mental Health, who stated, “I believe the next step in my own recovery will be serving people.,” and Teresa Carmichael, Certified Peer Specialist–Parent, who indicated that “my heart is in helping people find resources that may not have been available to me as a parent.”
Nora Lott Haynes, researcher, past NAMI GA president and one of the founders of Georgia Crisis Intervention Training for law enforcement helped design Opening Doors to Recovery and obtain funding for the research of this project, which began in Chatham County. Haynes is doing the training for the Rockdale ODR team along with Bill Carruthers, who was one of the original Community Navigation Specialists in 2010. Carruthers is a person in long term recovery and works as a consultant for the Stepping Up Initiative. He recalls 10 years ago he was in this same training.
“ODR impacted not only just my life but the lives of so many people and is impacting our systems in such a significant way,” he said. “ ODR works!”
A second study funded by the National Institute of Mental Health was conducted among 240 participants with serious mental health challenges being discharged from inpatient psychiatric units. The study, led by Michael T. Compton, M.D., M.P.H., a research psychiatrist at Columbia University in New York, found that those participants not associated with Opening Doors to Recovery incurred twice the amount of cost to taxpayers compared to those participating in ODR, a 50% savings with better outcomes. The group involved with Opening Doors to Recovery was hospitalized fewer days, had a lower incidence of arrests, and among those arrested, a longer time between arrests. After 12 months, Opening Doors to Recovery participants had greater satisfaction and overall improvements in housing satisfaction, job satisfaction, social satisfaction, and overall recovery.
As Commissioner Williams constantly states: “When you stabilize a person, you stabilize a family, and then a community. ODR is designed to do just that, and it has proven results to support it. We are excited to begin this program in Rockdale County with the goal of helping our law enforcement, our taxpaying citizens and most importantly, those citizens who have behavioral health challenges.”
