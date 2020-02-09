The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
♦ Tremaine Evans, 28, Rockmont Circle, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, driving without valid license, traffic signal.
♦ Olivia Hughes, 27, Atlanta, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Malachi Lamar Bullock, 23, Atlanta, battery — FV, simple assault.
♦ Francisco Zamar Bullock, 33, Lithonia, driving without valid license.
♦ Larike Shantia Shepherd, 30, Sockwell Road, Oxford, probation violation.
♦ Leonel P. Gutierrez, 34, Lakeshore Drive, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass.
♦ Taliek Morton, 17, Salem Chase Drive, affray (fighting), disrupting public school.
♦ Xavier Eutsey, 18, Bellevue Drive, disrupting a public school, affray (fighting).
♦ Jamel Ahmaud Richardson, 21, Lithonia, no tag lights, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Barrett Culver, 38, Hampshire Cove, DUI — alcohol, no seat belt (18 and older), traffic signal, impeding traffic, driving without valid license.
♦ Kenneth James Green, 73, Decatur, owning, operating or conducting a chop shop, theft by receiving stolen property — F (6).
♦ Malachi Lamar Bullock, 23, Atlanta, fleeing and attempting to elude police, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Kobina Kwame Essandoh, 29, LaGrange, expired tag or revalidation decal, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Christian Rashaun Calloway, 17, Ellenwood, burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Jesse Jermaine Jones, 40, Odyssey Turnpike, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Jomari Nathan McRay, 17, Christopher Drive, affray (fighting), disrupting public school.
♦ Jennifer Rae Holombe, 39, Stone Bridge Trail, probation violation (3), battery — FV, criminal trespass, cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Danny Lee Chastain, 58, Woodland Circle, criminal trespass.
♦ Cortez Wytrell Robinson, 20, Union City, probation violation.
♦ John Anthony Criswell Jr., 35, Alcovy Road, Mansfield, probation violation (2).
♦ Victor Damone Belcher, 38, Monticello, probation violation.
♦ Emanuel Lee Lundy, 23, Locomotive Drive, probation violation.
♦ Jamaine Nanique Gilbert, 35, Windridge Drive, no brake lights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Cynthia Jeanette Washington, 39, Memphis, Tenn., theft by receiving stolen property — F, loitering and prowling.
♦ Maria Olivia Perez, 51, Salem Road, Covington, driving without valid license.
♦ Danielle Jermaine Robertson, 35, Rose Glen, no tag lights, driving without valid license.
♦ Khalil Rashad Wilkins, 26, Waterbrook Drive, Oxford, battery — FV.
♦ Alton Harris Sommerville, 36, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Merrell Hughes, 23, Salem Glen Way, disorderly conduct.
♦ Alonzo Emanuel Johnson, 48, Snellville, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Deangelo Montrez Hendrix, 26, Arthurs Lane, Covington, violation of conditions on limited driving permit, DUI — alcohol.
♦ Adrian Kelly Lane, 32, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Grego Jerome Hawk, 56, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Michael Anthony Jackson, 54, Snellville, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Khiry Tellis, 27, Decatur, manufacture, deliver, distribute or possess with intent to distribute, fleeing and attempting to elude police.
♦ Megan Ashley Delee, 34, King George Court, probation violation.
♦ Cayce Breanne Copeland, 18, Carr Road, simple battery (2).
♦ Albert Wendelle, 33, Harvest Grove Lane, theft of lost or mislaid property — F, pointing or aiming a gun at another.
♦ Jamie Tooles, 32, Sandy Springs, battery — FV.
♦ Tyee Abijah Albury, 39, Mabelton, tampering with evidence — M, open container, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
♦ Xavier Dvonte Sanders, 25, Augusta, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Brian Maress Darrisaw, 39, Lithonia, improper U-turn, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Theodore Logan Cotton, 23, Lithonia, DUI — alcohol, open container, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Bri’Anna Catrice Stubbs, 24, Eatonton, probation violation.
♦ Bernard Antonio Lackey, 45, Sable Circle, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Samantha Renee Springer, 37, Crestview Circle, criminal trespass.
♦ Amer Rushin, 19, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Quintavious Rushin, 22, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting — M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ JaQuarius Rushin, 22, Twin Branches Lane, theft by shoplifting — M, willful obstruction of law enforcement, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ Damian Kassim, 17, St. James Drive, entering auto.
♦ Rodney Deshawn Blade, 17, St. James Drive, entering auto.
♦ Antonio Dequan Sanders, 41, Atlanta, possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by shoplifting — F.
♦ Jharion Syone Spencer, 20, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Jayden Lewis, 30, Lithonia, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Dallas Delrico Malone, 30, Pinedale Circle, speeding, tampering with evidence — M, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, fleeing or attempting to elude police, probation violation, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
♦ Zianlita Tucker, 43, Ayett, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ Kyrique Raheem Toler, 18, Iris Drive, unlawful for person employed by/associated with street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity, violation of Street Gang Terrorism Act.
♦ Christian Rashaun Calloway, 17, Ellenwood, unlawful for person employed by/associated with street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity (2), unlawful for person to commit offense with intent to obtain/earn membership in street gang status (2), unlawful for person to acquire/maintain through gang activity or proceeds derived from property.
♦ Thomas Whidbee, 50, Linsley Court, battery.
♦ Jesse Jermaine Jones, 40, Odyssey Turnpike, aggravated assault, simple battery.
♦ Steven Edward Byars, 57, June Drive, battery.
♦ Nereus A. McNair, 29, Fayetteville, battery — FV, cruelty to children (2), willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, public drunkenness.
♦ Tyrone Leon Reynolds, 41, Gross Lake Parkway, theft by conversion — M.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence
