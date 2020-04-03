The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Rikki Charles McKinney, 38, Hunting Creek Drive, Conyers, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Brittaney Peak, 24, Main St., Alpharetta, terroristic threats and acts.
• Neva Demetress Myricks, 54, Chestnut Drive, Jackson, hold for other agency.
• Julius N. Williams, 21, Rock Hill Drive, Conyers, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, criminal damage to property second degree.
• Tyquiavious Shavonta Lackey, 17, Oak Villas Court, Conyers, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, criminal damage to property first degree.
• Antonio Selmon, 35, Troop Street, Conyers, aggravated assault.
• Annie Carol Houston, 60, Louise Court, Conyers, false imprisonment, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult.
• Joseph Earl Russell, 31, Hickory Bend, Conyers, battery.
• Vincent Dequan Ellis, 30, Brandon Glen Way, Conyers, battery- FV - first offense, simple battery - FV, M.
• Johnny Aburto, 17, South Hicks Circle, Conyers, theft by taking - felony, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, criminal trespass.
• Matthew Payton Reams, 22, Lindsley Court SW, Conyers, criminal damage to property - second degree.
• Derrick Milinghaus, 28, Sigman Road NE, Conyers, battery - FV, M.
• Otis Skykwae Edwards, 29, Salem East Drive, aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass.
F — Felony, M — Misdemeanor, FV — Family Violence
