The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of June 30-July 6, 2020:
• Jonathan Clinton Dolly, 18, Big Horn Court, criminal trespass; violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (3 counts); burglary - 1st degree.
• Demonty Lamar Fair, 34, Greenhill Drive, reckless conduct; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon; false imprisonment; battery.
• Jacob John-Aaron Scott, 34, Stockbridge, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Lajuan Ford, 39, Decatur, battery.
• Sabrina Fields Heyward, 52, Chestnut Oak Court, simple battery - family violence.
• Marquis Joseph Johnson, 23, Lakeridge Drive SE, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Timothy Louis Nolley, Jr., Northlake Drive, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Adrienne Michelle Reid, 32, Hickory Blvd., battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Kayla Olivia Lindsay, 21, Medalist Way, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Ernest Louis Jenkins, 36, Steam Engine Way, cruelty to children - 3rd degree (3 counts); battery.
• Michael Ellis Legare Jr., 19, Lithonia, battery.
• Terry Michael Weaver, 58, Rocky River Road, aggravated assault.
• Antwian Richardson Moore, 36, no address, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Charles Jeffery Bailey, 36, Carr Road, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; false imprisonment.
• Michael Kenneth Butler Jr., 37, Lithonia, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
• Abraham Marquez, 37, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Quincy Barlow, 21, Montgomery, Ala., hands free Georgia act; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Benjamin Chike Oti, 23, Ebenezer Road, simple battery - family violence; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Rachel Leach, 19, Rockdale Drive, simple battery; terroristic threats and acts.
• Dustin Lee Wages, 18, no address, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Timothy Richard Hamilton, 30, South River Road, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
• Norris Sylvester Weaver, 61, Lakeview Drive, burglary - 1st degree; criminal trespass.
• Anthony Snees, 30, Lithonia, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; duty to stop at accident (2 counts); striking fixed object.
• Deion Samuel, 19, Atlanta, hold for other agency.
• Myra Jan Henderson, 21, Hull Road, simple battery; aggravated assault; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime.
• Michael Kenard Johnson, 35, Ellenwood, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
