The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Emily Noelle Giles, 24, Porterdale, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Jordan Lee Bishop, 18, Covington, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
• Zachary Alexander Harp, 17, Newborn, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Jada Sade Louise Landers, 19, Lithonia, no seat belt (18 or older).
• Ronal Simmons, 28, Stone Mountain, robbery.
• Donterrious Jefferies, 32, Lithonia, driving without valid license, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, improper headlights, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, revoked or cancelled registration, display of license plate.
• Colin Edward Davis, 23, Grayson, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.
• Paul Tawan Campbell, 30, Odyssey Turn, abandonment of dependent child.
• Howard Odell Robinson, 55, Johnson Road, probation violation.
• Edward Anderson, 58, Atlanta, identity theft fraud to create, use, possess, etc., printing, executing or negotiating checks, forgery - 4th degree - M.
• Pablo Jose Rodriquez-Enrique, 33, Millcrest Walk, speeding, driving without valid license.
• Robert Allen Delong, 23, Rutledge, probation violation, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Mirulgia Perez-Rodgers, 48, Norcross, speeding, driving without valid license.
• Mark Steven Barfield, 40, Hi Roc Road, no seat belt (18 or older), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Kaitlyn Rose White, 32, Tall Oaks Circle, disorderly conduct.
• Reonte Sherrod Carter, 39, Walnut Street, probation violation.
• Derick Christopher Hughey, 26, Pinelog Road, probation violation.
• Tonny Juliao, 32, Covington, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute controlled substance.
• Carolina Ortega Merino-Reyna, 28, Covington, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, revoked or cancelled registration, no proof of insurance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Roy Van Coffie Jr., 39, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Terrell Lester Brown, 23, Oak Terrace Drive, Covington, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Charlea De-Shae McCoy, 22, Sugar Maple Lane, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Rontess Treon Pickens, 32, Atlanta, forgery - 3rd degree.
• Tajay Jordan Simmonds, 26, Ellis Drive, probation violation.
• Michael Farrell, 46, Covington, DUI - alcohol.
• Adam Serrano Verdejo, 54, Park Place, probation violation.
• Victor Lopez-Lantreras, 20, Presidential Circle, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, failure to maintain lane.
• Latoya Wilson, 33, Belmont Circle, theft by shoplifting - M.
• James Lavonte Allen, 44, Jonesboro, reckless driving.
• Marcos Giovanni Verduzco, 24, Landola Drive, driving without valid license, no insurance.
• Luis Alvarado, 29, Pinelake Drive, driving without valid license.
• Branham Scott Tankersley, 59, Hi Roc Road, simple battery - FV.
• Jefferey Lamont Green, 54, Stone Mountain, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• George Leslie III, 30, Harvest Grove Lane, probation violation.
• Patricia Castor, 37, Covington, battery - FV.
• Darjay Lionel Moller, 24, Sigman Road, probation violation.
• Michael Wayne Christian, 45, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Kevin Mitchell Moon, 46, Gainesville, probation violation.
• Cerfemnio Timmy Brown, 40, Covington, reckless driving, habitual violation of probationary drivers license, fleeing/ attempting to elude a police officer, disorderly conduct.
• John Barry Little, 31, Melton Way, trafficking in illegal drugs, sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, manufacturing methamphetamine or any mixture, theft by receiving stolen property - F (3), possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs.
• Kevin Eugene Walker, 41, Covington, probation violation.
• Zeva D. Allen Jr., 60, Conyers, criminal trespass.
• Charles De-Shae McCoy, 22, Sugar Maple Lane, driving without taillights.
• Matthew Wayne Armstrong, 45, Sugar Plum, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine.
• John Woon Lee, 62, Lawrenceville, driving without valid license.
• Gabriel Medina Hernandez, 29, Fieldstone View Lane, no tag lights, driving without a valid license.
• Deon Walker, 41, Morrow, reckless conduct.
• Lovett Dwayne Dent Jr., 37, Lithonia, no brake lights, driving without taillights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Christian Drake Wise, 22, Covington, probation violation.
• Christopher Michael White, 39, Oregano Court, possession of methamphetamine.
• Neville Richard Liverpool, 43, Covington, expired tag or revalidation decal.
• Ralston Gregory Sinclair, 62, Havenwood Drive, driving without taillights, driving without valid license.
• Randall Deunte Tyson, 30, Atlanta, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jorge Sandoval Guzman, 29, Ashland Farm Road, Oxford, driving without a valid license.
• James Edward Langston, 43, Harvest Grove Lane, destruction, removal, concealment, encumbrance, open container.
• Dana Clark, 37, Covington, DUI - alcohol, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Anderson Devon, 27, Brandon Glen Way, DUI - alcohol, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Quinton Oneal Saxby, 31, Evening Mist Lane, expired tag or revalidation decal, DUI - alcohol (2).
• Nira Carroll, 26, Decatur, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Justyn Sidifall, 27, Fairview Landing, DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
• Armani Nyceir Williams, 21. Jefferson Drive, battery, cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Jesse Jamahi Williams, 32, River Chase Crossing, DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Antony Contreras, 19, Norcross, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Joshua St. Louis, 21, Covington, laying drags, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Travis Scott Blake, 23, Lithonia, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes (2), furnish product containing pseudoephedrine, no seat belt (18 or older), improper lane change.
• Garrick Wendell Smith, 38, Covington, reckless conduct.
• Kimberly Hoffman, 38, Ga. Highway 20, probation violation.
• Justin Ray Meade, 23, Dacula, probation violation.
• Mark Anthony Watson, 55, Douglasville, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
• Jonathan Clinton Dolly, 18, Big Horn Court, theft by receiving stolen property - M.
• Milan Monea Langford, 29, Decatur, probatio violation.
• Mario Carr, 29, Austell, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Terry Bernard Glass, 32, Atlanta, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, no insurance, forgery - 2nd degree.
• Phillip Andrew Banks Jr., 31, Covington, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property - F, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to keep drugs in original container, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.
• Barry Antwane Riley, 46, Fieldstone Drive, driving without valid license.
• Rick Penn, 24, Charlotte, N.C., fugitive from justice.
• Quendarius Logan, 29, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jason Gordon, 26, Stone Mountain, driving without valid license, disorderly conduct.
• Fernando Mata Castro, 20, Doeskin Drive, child restraint law - 8 and under, driving without headlights at night, driving without valid license.
• Titus Latariq Demoni Lucas, 21, Old Mill Way, fugitive from justice probation violation (2), possession of marijuana less than an ounce, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, defective equipment.
• Cheryl Tracie Willis, 49, Lakeridge Circle, DUI - alcohol, no seat belt (18 and older), striking fixed object, failure to maintain lane.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence
