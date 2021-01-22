The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 12-18, 2021:
Marcus Lamon Brown♦ , 40, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Early Skates Jr.♦ , 43, Decatur, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Luis Alejandro Santoyo Zermeno♦ , 37, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Philip Esmond Allen IV♦ , 18, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; violation of probation (2 counts).
♦ Clay Scott Stephenson♦ , 35, Conyers, DUI-alcohol/controlled substance present in bloodstream.
♦ Steven Austin Raines♦ , 23, Conyers, DUI-alcohol/controlled substance present in bloodstream; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Chez Laurence Bush♦ , 21, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Tylik Amorie James♦ , 18, Conyers, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
♦ Austin D. Proctor♦ , 28, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — felony; violation of probation — felony.
♦ Ricky Lamar Heath♦ , 49, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Naim Yahya Balad Shabazz♦ , 41, Atlanta, aggravated battery against law enforcement officer; simple assault.
♦ Darrin Darnell Dickerson♦ , 32, Riverdale, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs.
♦ Ahmad D. Harris♦ , 21, Atlanta, reckless conduct; possess with intent to sell/deliver/distribute/manufacture controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime.
♦ Jeffery Jerome Shy♦ , 31, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; duty to stop at accident.
♦ Damien Maurice Buxton♦ , 42, Lithonia, simple battery — family violence (2 counts).
♦ Senhal Robinson♦ , 39, McDonough, aggravated assault.
♦ Grogery Green♦ , 47, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Devon TyAndre Perdue♦ , 22, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
♦ Lainya Oneal♦ , 17, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Lamario S. Snow♦ , 40, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
♦ Ashton Belot♦ , 30, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; open container.
♦ Tanedda Shammon Dupree♦ , 40, Conyers, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in bloodstream; open container.
♦ Jayde Marteoni Lewis♦ , 31, Lithonia, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Alonzo Bernard Fuller♦ , 28, Conyers, simple battery; bond surrender.
♦ Shunteria Denise Lucas♦ , 33, Stockbridge, simple battery — family violence; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
♦ Lanesha Shirley♦ , 46, Conyers, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in bloodstream; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Montavious Labrawn Dennis♦ , 35, Lithonia, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; open container; driving while license suspended or revoked.
♦ David Moon, 63, Ellenwood, false report of a crime.
