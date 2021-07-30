The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of July 20-26, 2021:
Michael Aaron Bryant♦ , 44, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Timothy Allen Vos♦ , 34, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Jailon Jason Gray♦ , 19, Conyers, burglary — 1st degree; display of license plates; no insurance.
♦ Renna Ashanda Quashie♦ , 32, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Antwan Bolton♦ , 33, Conyers, failure to appear; bond forfeiture.
♦ Antonio Jermaine Zachery♦ , 41, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Jerry Lee Gray♦ , 41, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Kerry Michael Kane♦ , 40, Conyers, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies; parole violation.
♦ Kasie Lynn Arrant♦ , 44, Eatonton, trafficking in methaqualone (400 grams or more); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; hold for other agency.
♦ Shaquell Sherice Perry♦ , 25, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal trespass.
♦ William John Boos♦ , 35, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; criminal trespass.
♦ Devonte Lamar Weston♦ , 36, Conyers, violation of probation — felony (2 counts); violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Sherise Cummings♦ , 29, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ Michael Anthony Long♦ , 55, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Robyn Michelle Stargel♦ , 35, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ David Corey Gray♦ , 21, Conyers, burglary — 2nd degree.
♦ Naima Wade♦ , 48, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol; child restraint law — 8-17 years of age.
Josef Kai Mosi Mentor♦ , 20, Conyers, possess,manufacture, deliver, distribute, dispense, administer, sell drugs with intent to distribute; possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.
Terry Dean Brown♦ , 61, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor (6 counts); theft by taking — felony.
♦ Davonte M. Carter♦ , 24, Madison, burglary — 2nd degree; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ Jovan J. Williams♦ , 27, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Andrienne Bowden♦ , 44, Lithonia, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs; expired tag/not registered.
♦ James Steed Dejan-Stovall♦ , 40, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Anthony Bills♦ , 59, Lithonia, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor.
♦ Gerland Calvin♦ , 20, Conyers, aggravated assault; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Chazerae Hyman♦ , 38, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts; aggravated assault.
♦ Latasha Denise Smith♦ , 32, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Ryheem Pullum♦ , 22, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; failure to keep drugs in their original container.
♦ Quieon Dominique Edwards♦ , 25, Good Hope, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Shakita Shawanna Cole♦ , 24, Covington, cruelty to children — 1st degree.
♦ Deandre Brown, 37, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; simple battery.
