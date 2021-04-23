The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Apr. 13-19, 2021:
♦ Angel Marin, 31, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children 3rd degree; criminal trespass.
♦ Dontae Bookhart, 36, Covington, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children 2nd degree; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
♦ Casey Andrew Smith, 28, Conyers, neglect of disabled adult, resident or elderly person.
♦ Robert Ryan Smith, 34, Conyers, neglect of disabled adult, resident or elderly person (2 counts); exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult.
♦ Kaylee Elizabeth Fulcher, 23, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; simple battery (2 counts).
♦ Alexander Moore, 18, Conyers, battery; criminal trespass (2 counts); purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Ariana Yvette Willis, 26, Covington, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Mark Smith Sr., 42, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Mark Williams, 58, Conyers, simple battery; battery.
♦ Demitra Ann Castleberry, 43, Atlanta, aggravated stalking.
♦ Katoria armand Cullins, 22, Oxford, possession and use of drug related objects; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime.
♦ Aramani Jacquez Hickson, 23, College Park, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (5 counts); theft by taking (felony).
♦ James Alexander Vantroostenberghe, 38, Conyers, battery, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; terroristic threats and acts (2 counts).
♦ Brittain Marie Myers, 28, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Crystal Michelle Hall, 40, Conyers, financial transaction card fraud.
♦ Jordan Alexander Ruff, 17, Conyers, possession of pistol/revolver by person under age 18; aggravated assault; armed robbery.
♦ Christopher Andre McCollum, 46, Covington, violation of probation — felony (2 counts); sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; bond surrender.
♦ Dwayne Keith Hayes, 31, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; aggravated assault.
♦ Antonio Cooper, 33, Lithonia, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; striking fixed object; failure to maintain lane; open container.
♦ Harper Jackedrick, 28, Covington, failure to maintain lane; open container, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Johnny Terence Grier, 43, Smyrna, theft by taking — felony; hold for other agency.
♦ Candace Taylor, 26, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Phillip Esmond Allen IV, 19, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Michael Clyde McDaniel, 46, Covington, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; hold for other agency.
♦ Michael Dorsey, 69, Conyers, simple assault — family violence.
♦ Marion Christopher Smith, 41, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; obstruction or hindering persons make emergency phone call; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
♦ Decatur Lynell Ivory, 41, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Ernest Quintares Clark, 36, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; DUI — driving under the influence of drugs; crossing state/county guardlines with weapons or drugs without consent.
♦ Christopher Craddock, 33, Williamson, violation of probation — felony.
