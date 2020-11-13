The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 3-9, 2020:
♦ Edric Felix Woods, 47, College Park, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — allow children to witness the commission of a forcible felony, battery, or family violence battery.
♦ Jennifer Tuyet Van Luong, 20, Snellville, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Imani Chapman, 25, Conyers, aggravated assault (2 counts); terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Susan Elizabeth Peacock, 63, Conyers, violation family violence order.
♦ Lucas Perez, 28, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Kionte Omar Boyd, 23, Blounts Creek, NC, home invasion — 1st degree; possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime; aggravated assault; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ George Henry Etheridge, 68, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Alonzo Bernard Fuller, 28, Decatur, theft by receiving stolen property — felony; manufacture/deliver/distribute, administer sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime, possession of drug related objects; no seat belt, trafficking in marijuana (10,000 pounds or more).
♦ Tykjuan Darnell Atkins, 24, High Point, NC, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, armed robbery, aggravated assault, failure to appear.
♦ Christopher Jermaine Byrd, 27, Monroe, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Reginald Pierce, 35, Stone Mountain, driving too fast for conditions; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered or revoked; open container; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Jamara Travell Riggins, 30, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Delmarie Greenwood, 31, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Stephen Wayne Taylor, 37, Conyers, theft of service — misdemeanor.
♦ James Bradley McCaleb, 36, McDonough, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; improper lane change; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Walter Bandy Jr., 39, Conyers, failure to appear; violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Dwellie Striggles, 55, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ John Elmer Gibson Rieber, 40, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; expired tag/not registered; disorderly conduct.
♦ Clinton Danyell Bargman, 45, Snellville, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Eric Antwane Radford, 31, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Ulantais Brian Dorsey, 37, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; financial transaction card theft; theft of lost or mislaid property — misdemeanor.
♦ Anthony Rupert Brown, 68, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Kevin Morales Carillo, 20, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; simple battery — family violence.
♦ Manuel Nielto, 45, Conyers, fugitive from justice.
♦ Love Genesis Bell, 19, Conyers, aggravated assault.
♦ John Douglas McKenzie Jr., Conyers, simple assault — family violence.
♦ Naim Yahya Balad Shabazz, 40, Atlanta, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Tony Tarros, 32, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Arnold Curbrell Morris, 55, Conyers, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Joshua Lott, 23, Jonesboro, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Casey Walter Reashad Martin, 22, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; false imprisonment; hold for other agency.
♦ Tavarius B. Williams, 29, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; terroristic threats and acts.
