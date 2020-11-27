The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 17-23, 2020:
• Jeff Eugene White, 26, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer (3 counts); entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft or a felony (21 counts); theft by extortion.
• Aneissia Barrett, 23, Covington, battery; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Basil Hyman, 56, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; reckless driving.
• Melissa Renea Butler, 36, Conyers, contempt of court.
• Jeffrey Copeland, 32, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; open container.
• Patrick Snapp, 57, Conyers, fugitive from justice.
• Karen Machelle Turner, 52, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Quintavious Edward Purdue, 32, Atlanta, violation of probation - felony.
• Christopher Martin-Holmes, 31, Decatur, aggravated assault.
• Hilton Clark Jr., 54, Conyers, failure to appear; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft or felony (2 counts).
• Anthony David Henderson Sr., 36, Conyers, arson 1st degree.
• Tameca Lashell Merritt, 45, Conyers, aggravated stalking; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Michael Anthony Hairston, 51, Conyers, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• James George, 29, Covington, violation of probation - felony.
• Harry Alexander Hasty, 23, Conyers, battery; criminal trespass; hold for other agency.
• Shannon Gates, Conyers, simple battery.
• Derk E. Sibley, 52, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; open container; failure to maintain lane.
• Roger Rayfus, 28, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Jessica Fanecia Minter, 21, Conyers, aggravated assault; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
• Haley Michelle Williams, 24, Loganville, theft by taking - felony; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Victor Allen, 34, Lithonia, possess with intent to sell/deliver/distribute any controlled substance; possession of cocaine, too fast for conditions; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime.
• Jazmin Martinez Carreno, 36, Conyers, failure to maintain lane; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Cortez Willis, 17, Atlanta, theft by taking - felony; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (7 counts).
• Solomon Willis, 33, Conyers, simple battery - family violence; cruelty to children 3rd degree (2 counts); criminal damage to property.
• Shelton Lanarod Grier, 30, Oxford, battery; obstruction or hindering person make emergency phone call.
• Winfred Smiley, 38, Buford, battery.
• Roberto Suarez, 22, Conyers, simple battery.
• Devante Andrew Johns, 29, Lithonia, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
• Gregory A. Carraway, 51, Conyers, violation of probation - felony.
• Joshua David Hurttgam, 40, Snelby, Mich., simple battery - family violence.
• Kolbie Carrell, 23, Lawrenceville, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in bloodstream; speeding.
• Cesa Alejandro Valdez, 20, Conyers, simple battery - family violence; criminal trespass; criminal damage to property 2nd degree; obstruction or hindering person making emergency phone call.
• Ruben Pulido-Bravo, 47, Conyers, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
• Jabari Soukoury, 17, Conyers, armed robbery.
• Fernando Cueto Villanueva, 38, Conyers, simple assault - family violence.
• Viet Hoang Le, 35, Conyers, aggravated stalking.
• Symone Benjamin, 20, Duluth, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Gerrica Bernard Anderson, 26, Covington, interference with government property - felony.
• Jaja Jonte Walker, 35, Snellville, simple battery against police officer/LE dog; interference with government property - felony.
• James Samuel Whitehead, 22, Arnoldsville, theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Gerodney Antonio Lee, 54, Conyers, simple battery - family violence; criminal trespass.
• Todd Andrew, 53, Covington, violation of probation - felony.
• Jacob Anthony Quarles, 47, Conyers, violation of probation - felony; violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Charle Emerson Grier Sr., 71, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; no insurance; open container.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.