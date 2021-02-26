The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Feb. 16-22, 2021:
Antonio Antron Walker♦ , 33, Conyers, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
♦ Sean Jackson♦ , 33, Conyers, effects of false statements and misrepresentations made to obtain or increase benefits.
♦ Edna Rachel King♦ , 41, Conyers, theft by taking, misdemeanor.
♦ W.C. Raekwwon Dillard III♦ , 25, Conyers, criminal trespass; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Randall W. Langbecker♦ , 51, Conyers, sale, distribution or possession of dangerous controlled substances; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine (2 counts).
♦ Marcus Montell Baisden♦ , 36, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Lamonica Lamar Garnett♦ , 45. Stone Mountain, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Bob Lee Rousseve-Ross♦ , 33, Conyers, reckless conduct.
♦ Laura E. Langbecker♦ , 52, Conyers, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine (2 counts); sale, distribution or possession of dangerous controlled substances.
♦ Reshad Ivan McCier♦ , 28, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor; criminal trespass; reckless conduct.
♦ Keiana Rock♦ , 33, Conyers, battery.
♦ Kathleen Litton Atkins♦ , 43, Stone Mountain, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
♦ Gary Louis Williams♦ , 53, Conyers, aggravated assault; cruelty to children in the 3rd degree.
♦ Khaleem Morris♦ , 21, Conyers, forgery 1st degree.
♦ Jeremy Austin Harris♦ , 23, Conyers, cruelty to children 3rd degree; battery; aggravated assault; criminal damage to property 2nd degree; criminal trespass (2 counts).
♦ Brandon C. Hurst♦ , 31, Conway, Ariz., fugitive from justice.
♦ Arco Lakeytoe Hurst♦ , 40, Conyers, trafficking in cocaine; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon; possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime.
♦ LaQuil Jorvett Walker♦ , 39, Conyers, being a party to a crime; possession of cocaine.
♦ Arquavious Walker♦ , 18, Stone Mountain, reckless conduct, discharge of firearms on or near public highway.
♦ Adrin Bernard Barr♦ , 26, Conyers, violation of probation.
♦ Malachi Armand Johnson♦ , 23, Fayetteville, NC, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; loitering and prowling, possession of tools for commission of a crime; criminal trespass.
♦ Christopher Cy Harrison♦ , 19, Snellville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (14 counts).
♦ Frank Castro Jr.♦ , 31, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Brian Taylor Olshavsky♦ , 21, Fayetteville, NC, loitering and prowling, possession of tools for commission of a crime; criminal trespass; theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Michael Lee Godwin♦ , 21, Fayetteville, NC, loitering and prowling, possession of tools for commission of a crime; criminal trespass; criminal attempt to commit a felony.
♦ Tyrus Rashaad Thompson♦ , 34, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Alexis Morgan Proffitt♦ , 24, Social Circle, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Bryant Dale Tiggs♦ , 61, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Mariah Sewell♦ , 20, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Christopher A. McCollum♦ , 46, Covington, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Joshua Cordarrl McDaniel♦ , 34, Ellenwood, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Daniel Kareem Ennis♦ , 32, Decatur, terroristic threats and acts; criminal trespass.
♦ Latarus Stanley♦ , 30, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Rashida S. Ferguson♦ , 38, Erie, Penn., terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Carleton Terrell Langston♦ , 40, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Doniesha Mosley♦ , 37, Locust Grove, battery.
♦ Steven Edward Byers♦ , 58, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ LaQuil Jorvett Walker, 39, Conyers, trafficking in methaqualone.
