The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Dec. 22-28, 2020:
♦ Jatatvius Quantez Pledger, 29, Atlanta, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon; failure to obey traffic control devices or police officer; hold for other agency.
♦ Edric Deante Walters, 44, Perry, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Earl Lee Bell, 56, Monticello, driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of firearm/knife during commission of a crime.
♦ Destiny Christian, 22, Conyers, simple assault; criminal trespass.
♦ Bernard Jospeh Marinelli, 33, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs; failure to maintain lane; striking fixed object.
♦ David Russ Johnson, 39, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; violation of probation — felony.
♦ Kimbery Mathis, 30, Tucker, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; striking fixed object.
♦ Jonathan Mapp, 24, Monroe, failure to maintain lane; DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in bloodstream.
♦ James Robertson, 43, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Justin Monroe, 32, Conyers, battery; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children.
♦ Dontayes M. Norman, 35, Stockbridge, battery.
♦ Gary Lee Keller Jr., 39, Conyers, aggravated assault; hold for other agency.
♦ Crystal Lynn Murillo, 38, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Ray Anthony Williams, 59, Atlanta, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding.
♦ Jacob J. Scott, 34, Stockbridge, battery.
♦ Tarrance Devel Nealey, 39, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ DeAngelo Maurice Torrey, 25, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Gregory Ahmad Wilson, 33, no address, aggravated battery.
♦ Justice Estalin Wallace, 27, Stockbridge, aggravated assault.
♦ Hilliard Jerome Stroud, 63, McDonough, violation of probation — felony; failure to register as a sex offender (2 counts).
