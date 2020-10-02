The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 22-28, 2020:
• Dwight Roberts, 33, Kings Forest Drive, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; striking fixed object.
• Mark Alan Perkins, 39, Kingston Court, theft by taking - misdemeanor; disorderly conduct.
• Tameka Tanese Wright, 33, Covington, theft by taking - felony.
• Ulrike Renate Tyson-Stewart, 42, Kilburn Circle, terroristic threats and acts; simple battery - family violence; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Michael M. Benjamin, 52, Douglasville, hold for other agency.
• Kharysma N. McCartha, 21, Tall Oaks Circle SE, aggravated assault (4 counts); cruelty to children 1st degree (2 counts); possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime.
• Thomas Curtshun, 26, Willow Court, child restraint law - eight years of age or under (2 counts); driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
• Jeromy Edward Frazier, 42, Covington, violation of probation - felony.
• Briana Renee Dunn, 28, Lakeview Drive, aggravated assault; possession of cocaine.
• Darling Mbah Nigoh, 20, Heatherwale Way SE, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Ricky Anthony Velanzon, 40, Cochise Trail SE, battery.
• Tina Melissa Ray, 43, Broad Street, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Brittany Marlene Martin, 29, Camden Drive SW, aggravated assault.
• Lashonda Deangela Watson, 46, Lithonia, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Angela Star Chambers, 41, Cornelia, aggravated stalking.
• Salvador Villagomez, 25, theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Kenroy Williams, 38, Lithonia, hold for other agency.
• Michael Farrell, 47, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Kelly Lynn Henderson, 51, Oak Street, failure to appear, criminal trespass.
• Jacori Antwan Dowdell, 20, Lithonia, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana.
• Tajee Huston, 26, Rockmont Circle SW, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Louis Joseph Reed Jr., 62, Tiffany Drive, battery, criminal trespass.
• Desmond Marks, 21, Pine Bluff, Ark., murder, armed robbery, unlawful for person to commit offense with the intent to obtain or earn membership or increase his or her status or position in a criminal street gang; unlawful or any person employed by or associated with a criminal street gang to conduct or participate in criminal gang activity.
• Rakin Ravaiere, 25, Millstream Hollow NE, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); striking fixed object; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Rodney Strong, 42, Covington, robbery.
• Alicia Nicole Addison, 45, Deerfield Chase, stop sign/yield sign violation (2 counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; failure to obey traffic control devices or police officer; simple battery; hands free Georgia act; reckless driving.
• Zachary Logan Best, 30, Amherst Lane, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; improper lane change.
• Kayana Keiara Baxter, 19, Brandon Glen Way NE, simple battery - family violence.
• Kimberly Taylor, 29, Old Mill Way, murder; possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime.
• Andrew Cornelius Tolliver, 29, Fairview, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; theft by taking - misdemeanor; simple battery; terroristic threats and acts.
• Tiffany Riley, 39, Covington, criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• D’andre Montreal Carter, 36, Ellenwood, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana; theft by receiving stolen property - felony; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; failure to appear; bond surrender.
• David Scott Smith, 57, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; open container.
• Urandu Bernard Brown, 40, Surrey Trail, violation of probation - misdemeanor.
• Dayquane J. Verson, 26, Country Walk Way, battery.
• Shaza Stephon Morrison, 22, Underwood Court, simple battery - family violence; criminal trespass.
• Bryant Dale Tiggs, 60, Medalist Way SE, simple battery - family violence.
• Emmanuel Jesus Guevara-Suarez, 30, Dove Court, battery; cruelty to children 3rd degree; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call.
