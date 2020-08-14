The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 10, 2020:
• Ja ja Jonte Walker, 34, Knoll Court, terroristic threats and acts (2 counts); simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog; false statements/writings; criminal damage to property 2nd degree (3 counts); simple assault (2 counts).
• Bryan Keith Williams, 52, David Lane, child molestation.
• Didi Rae Blalock, 49, Bethel Road, failure to appear; violation of probation - felony; bond surrender.
• Joshua Butch Lashley, 33, McDonough, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; operating a motor vehicle while license surrendered; failure to signal.
• Trevor Chase Bohannon, 21, Gainesville, simple battery - family violence; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Dawn Sherri Parker, 47, Lithonia, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; open container.
• Ebony Keymia Tate, 27, Lithonia, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Joshua Edward Hutchison, 43, Boar Tusk Road, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; duty to stop at accident.
• Armon Rashad Stevens, 17, Atlanta, simple battery, aggravated assault.
• Patrick Almond, 25, aggravated assault; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
• Eric Young, 18, Sigman Road, reckless conduct (4 counts); criminal damage to property 1st degree; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Daniel Thomas Withers, 20, Sugar Creek Trail SE, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in the blood; reckless driving; striking fixed object; failure to maintain lane; speeding.
• Angela Star Chambers, 41, Janice Lane, simple battery; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone call.
• Devin Nola Young, 30, Twin Oaks Drive NE, theft by taking - misdemeanor; criminal trespass.
• Karen Shelley, 43, Renaissance Way, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; open container.
• Allen Reid, 23, Briar Creek Court, public drunkenness/intoxication; criminal trespass; simple battery; disorderly conduct; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Larron Tavaria Holt, 31, Loganville, violation of probation - misdemeanor; criminal trespass; giving false name, address, or birthday to law enforcement officer; simple battery - family violence; criminal trespass.
• Emily J. Payne, 42, Eastview Circle NE, trafficking in cocaine; criminal conspiracy to commit a felony; use of communications facilities in commission of a felony (2 counts); sale, distribution or possession of dangerous controlled substances (2 counts); possession of drug related objects.
• Ivey Brooke White, 25, Covington, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Kevin Donnel McInnis Jr., 26, Rockmont Circle, failure to appear.
• Bobby F. Byrd, 65, Decatur, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked; speeding.
• Johnathan Andrew Arthur, 37, Covington, trafficking in illegal drugs (2 counts); criminal conspiracy to commit a felony; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon (2 counts); possession and use of drug related objects; use of communications facility in commission of a felony.
• Angela Yvonne Ford, 46, Snellville, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding.
• Jordan Lunt, 17, Daytona Beach, Fla., battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Jason J. Lunt, 44, Daytona Beach, Fla., simple battery - family violence.
• Joseph Bernard Favors, 29, Atlanta, possession and use of drug related objects; too fast for conditions; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
• Tonya Renia Robinson, 57, Millcrest Walk, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Jamaray Travell Riggings, 29, Lakeview Drive, simple battery; theft by taking - misdemeanor; false imprisonment.
• Felix Alfred, 62, Stone Mountain, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
• Edward Henry Tinsley Hunt, 58, Hillside Drive, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; obstruction or hindering persons making emergency phone calls.
• Gilbert King Ball Jr., 34, Bell Drive SE, interference with custody - 1st or 2nd conviction; willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
• Christopher Dwayne Fontaine, 41, Stone Mountain, failure to stop for emergency vehicle or police; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; hold for other agency.
• Brandon Fairley, 24, theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor; aggravated assault.
