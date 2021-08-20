The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 10-16, 2021:
Joshua Richard Leach♦ , 27, Conyers, violation of probation — felony; theft by taking — misdemeanor; criminal trespass (2 counts).
♦ Willie Ray Gamble♦ , 33, Conyers, contempt of court, hold for other agency.
♦ Alexander Moore♦ , 18, Conyers, simple battery; theft by taking — misdemeanor; criminal trespass.
♦ Daniel Nathan Jones♦ , 41, Conyers, parole violation.
♦ Eric Martin Long♦ , 29, Stockbridge, contempt of court.
♦ Tamprecia Rachel Clemente♦ , 22, Covington, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree.
Carlos Antonio Johnson♦ , 42, Conyers, violation of probation — felony (2 counts).
Michael David Levan♦ , 51, Covington, simple battery.
♦ Daniel Laniar Lett♦ , 51, Conyers, violation of probation — felony,
♦ Antonio Selmon♦ , 26, Covington, criminal trespass; terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Katherine Lynn Hydrick♦ , 36. Conyers, criminal trespass (4 counts).
♦ Weslyn Deon Foster♦ , 20, Conyers, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
♦ Jerry Bernard Weaver♦ , 49, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Jose Torres♦ , 30, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Michael Deandre Gay♦ , 36, Lithonia, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; hold for other agency.
♦ Trevon Damaz Cox♦ , 25, Covington, possession and use of drug related objects; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
♦ Charde Titiana Johnson♦ , 35, Stone Mountain, harassing phone calls.
♦ Tiwanna Watford♦ , 23, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Cameron Rico Lagon♦ , College Park, theft by taking — felony; burglary — 2nd degree.
♦ Alonzo Bernard Fuller♦ , 28, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
Namon Thomas Carlyle♦ , 32, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects.
Antonio Bernard Conner♦ , 44, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty children — 3rd degree.
♦ Jalon Kevin Overstreet♦ , 29, Dallace, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Robert Anderson♦ , 54, Oxford, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Vivian L. Copeland♦ , Lithonia, 20, failure to appear.
♦ Arnold Nibbs♦ , 49, Lithonia, aggravated assault.
♦ Kayla Olivia Lindsay♦ , 22, Conyers, battery; criminal damage to property — 1st degree.
♦ Megan Leigh Kochis♦ , 34, Conyers, simple battery — family violence; criminal trespass; interference with government property — felony.
♦ Sandra Lynn Prevatte♦ , 66, Conyers, drunkenness in public places.
♦ Deandre Anthony Harper♦ , 30, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession and use of drug related objects; theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ Rarahreese Travis Cook♦ , 36, Stone Mountain, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Matthew Demitree Streat♦ , 29, Charlotte, NC, theft by receiving stolen property — misdemeanor; possession and use of drug related objects; hold for other agency.
♦ Jyron Jernard Yant♦ , 39, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Kevin Monta Miller♦ , 43, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty children — 3rd degree.
♦ Kristie Tajuan Rhodes♦ , 30, Conyers, aggravated assault; cruelty to children — 3rd degree.
♦ Keevin T. Anderson-Brown♦ , 29, Conyers, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a felon or felony first offense; manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sale of marijuana; theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Jason Lee Lewis♦ , 51, Covington, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in bloodstream; failure to maintain lane.
♦ Kenne Hill Jr.♦ , 19, Dracula, reckless conduct; involuntary manslaughter — felony.
♦ Tavis Doatavis Shephard♦ , 33, Stockbridge, cruelty to children — 3rd degree; simple battery — family violence.
♦ Timar Riley♦ , 52, Fayetteville, NC, disorderly conduct.
♦ Jorge Lopez, Jr.♦ , 22, Conyers, battery.
♦ Alex Michael Sherlock♦ , 24, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Detronte Jarrod Elliott, 28, Lithonia, violation of probation — felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.