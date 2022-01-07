The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Dec. 28, 2021-Jan. 3, 2022:
Detavius Marquis Holt♦ , 22, Lithonia, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
♦ Desha Monet Scott♦ , 22, Smyrna, driving without headlights at night; reckless driving; felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.
♦ Joel Brooks♦ , 23, Loganville, insurance fraud.
♦ Martin Paul Gordon♦ , 41, Locust Grove, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Cherry Ann Lee♦ , 52, Stonecrest, theft by taking — felony.
♦ Patrick Almond♦ , 26, Stone Mountain, failure to appear.
♦ Levi Jesus Toro-Aburto♦ , 38, Conyers, simple battery; sexual battery against a child under 16.
♦ Patrick Julius Giles♦ , 34, Covington, aggravated assault; hold for other agency.
♦ Regina Lafaye Franklin♦ , 39, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Asia Netafa Heard♦ , 41 Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Vincent Cameron Wright♦ , 38, Conyes, criminal trespass.
♦ Antonio Jarodd Conner♦ , 44, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Anika Johnson♦ , 23, Conyes, following too closely; duty to stop at accident (2 counts).
♦ Barron Jones♦ , 36, Conyers, aggravated stalking.
♦ Karisma A. Reed♦ , 20, Covington, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Jeromy Edward Frazier♦ , 43, Covington, violation of probation — felony; contempt of court.
♦ Abdul Wiles♦ , 21, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; giving false name/address or birthday to a police officer; violation of probation — misdemeanor; fugitive from justice.
♦ Ronald Surges♦ , 46, Conyers, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Stacey L. Smith♦ , 55, Macon, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Issac Nelson♦ , 31, Riverdale, failure to appear.
♦ Jessica Clemmons♦ , 34, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Michael James Griffiths♦ , 58, Conyers, child molestation.
♦ Tesia Maelean Thurmond♦ , 28, Stockbridge, aggravated assault (3 counts).
♦ Keshawn L. Streater-Nesbitt♦ , 20, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Lawrence Dale Combs♦ , 39, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Roderick Woods♦ , 23, Atlanta, burglary — 1st degree.
♦ O’Shea Savon Harris♦ , 28, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Xaverious Donte Williams♦ , 30, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Zeva D. Allen Jr.♦ , 62, Conyers, criminal trespass (2 counts); disorderly conduct; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Joseph C. Christian♦ , 30, Covington, failure to signal; possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Deondrick Mixon♦ , 25, Lithonia, impeding traffic; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Everett Gregory♦ , 48, Stone Mountain, battery; theft by taking — misdemeanor; criminal trespass.
♦ Geriayae Ronte Carr♦ , 22, Conyers, violation of probation — misdemeanor.
♦ Kelli A. Potter-Ferrell♦ , 36, Conyers, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Chuvalo Ferrell♦ , 49, Conyers, battery.
♦ Ramel O. Fajita♦ , 41, Conyers, terroristic threats and acts; cruelty to children — 3rd degree; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Donald Tucker♦ , 42, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Tihiree Hasan♦ , 48, Athens, failure to appear.
♦ Omar F. Luis♦ , 19, Conyers, failure to appear.
♦ Citas Sanoe♦ , 17, Conyers, giving false name/address, or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ Herman Judon Jackson♦ , 28, McDonouh, armed robbery.
♦ Richard Cunningham♦ , 42, Atlanta, forgery 3rd degree.
♦ Aliyah Hill♦ , 17, Covington, financial transaction card fraud.
♦ Jesse Jason Jones III, 42, Covington, failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.