The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of July 13-19, 2021:
Courtney Drionna Lowe♦ , 26, Conyers, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Hasan Najee Saeed Riggins♦ , 24, Grayson, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Adrian Hare♦ , 58, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Wesley Ruan Flanigan♦ , 27, Covington, driving in emergency lane; expired tag/not registered; failure to signal; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving; speeding.
♦ Michael Terrell Smith♦ , 18, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Steven Smith Jr.♦ , 30, Porterdale, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (2 counts); hold for other agency.
♦ Lauren Ann Macke♦ , 28, McDonough, criminal trespass.
♦ John T. Wingo Jr.♦ , 34, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Kenneth E. Hastings♦ , 33, Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Demetrius Marquez Pridget♦ , 27, Conyers, aggravated battery; criminal damage to property 2nd degree; violation of probation — felony; violation of probation — misdemeanor; simple battery — family violence.
♦ Correy Terrell Robinson♦ , 44, Conyers, contempt of court.
♦ Isiah Anthony Hill♦ , 23, Conyers, contempt of Superior Court.
♦ Kharin Thomas♦ , 20, Conyers, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Timothy Moon♦ , 41, Conyers, simple assault — family violence.
♦ Berris Anderson III♦ , 24, Conyers, pubic indecency (1st or 2nd conviction) (5 counts).
♦ Teresa Renay Charles♦ , 27, Conyers, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Gerald Ross Crawford Jr.♦ , 28, Conyers, public drunk.
♦ Anthony Jones♦ , 23, Ltihonia, cruelty to animals.
♦ Lorie Johnson♦ , 47, Monroe, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Caleb Nehwon♦ , 34, Lithonia, theft by deception — felony; removal or falsification of motor vehicle or engine, transmission or other identifiable component.
♦ Robert Samuel Clinton♦ , 46, Conyers, battery.
♦ Jamal Sherwin Johnson♦ , 20, Lithonia, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; open container; no insurance.
♦ Randi Nicole Jamison♦ , 37, Ellenwood, public drunkenness/intoxication; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Fred C. Morris, Jr.♦ , 34, Atlanta, possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Billy Ray Swain♦ , 40, Conyers, public indecency.
♦ Megan Diann Marie Wilcox♦ , 24, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; maintaining a disorderly house.
♦ Notavious Sanchez Smith♦ , 29, Covington, battery.
♦ Brian Keith Williams♦ , 48, Conyers, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs; duty to stop at accident; driving wrong side of undivided street.
♦ Ezra Ford♦ , 17, Marietta, theft by receiving property stolen in another jurisdiction; felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; duty to stop at accident; failure to keep drugs in their original container; reckless driving.
♦ NyJay Jamar Cave♦ , 23, Marietta, failure to keep drugs in their original container; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Joey Lee Steelman♦ , 46, Conyers, violation family violence order; sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime.
Darrius Jones♦ , 35, Conyers, aggravated assault; battery; battery — 3rd or subsequent offense on same victim; theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Johnny Lee Roberts Jr.♦ , 21, Scottsdale, violation of probation — felony; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Rashaid Davis♦ , 35, Dallas, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Christopher Garrett Wilson♦ , 34, Conyers, simple battery; arson 3rd degree.
♦ Timothy Allen Vos♦ , 34, Conyers, public drunkenness/intoxication; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Ishea Wilson♦ , 41. Conyers, criminal trespass.
♦ Levon Aaron Major Thomas♦ , 33, Decatur, battery.
♦ Jamon Nakerry Ballard♦ , 29, College Park, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Kenyon Samaj Etienne, 42, Conyers, failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.