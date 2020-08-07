The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of July 28-Aug. 3, 2020:
♦ Leshae Bryant, 35, Highway 212, simple assault — family violence; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
♦ Corey Birchmore, 44, Essex Court, simple battery; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
♦ Dean Gordon Duffee, 55, Oglesby Bridge Road, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Shantavius Dashai Sturgis, 22, Oakland Avenue, simple battery — family violence; reckless conduct; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
♦ Danang Rockett Jr., 22, Union City, aggravated assault.
♦ Bryce Austin Anderson, 18 Scenic Brook Trail, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs.
♦ William Smith Jr., 45, Lithonia, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; criminal trespass; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended.
♦ Brian Leshawn Flanagan, 40, Marietta, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Comos Trisha Lynette Fallen, 48, Smyrna Road, aggravated assault; criminal trespass.
♦ Da’vian White, 17, Broad Street, burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Joshua Sistrunk, 18, Broad Street, burglary — 1st degree.
♦ Rondray Joivannie Barron, 29, Millstone Manor, violation of probation — felony.
♦ Jenny Sue Gower, 35, North Hicks Circle, failure to appear.
♦ Sinclair Hudson, 63, Old Salem Circle, false imprisonment.
♦ Cameron Jamal Callaway, 21, Covington, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; no turn signal.
♦ Symone Ayana Ballatt, 19, Covington, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possession with intent to distribute of a controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Brian Thomas Tate, 34, Honey Comb Drive, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; duty to stop at accident.
♦ Cory Sol, 28, Harvest Grove Lane, criminal trespass.
♦ Robert C. Davis, 37, Cornerstone Pass, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Unique Estella Wilcox, 45, Monica Lane, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Laquesha Ronee Gipson, 33, Phoeniz, Ariz., possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; failure to keep drugs in original container.
♦ Michaelangelo Nathaniel Enriquez, 18, Landola Drive, terroristic threats and acts.
♦ Selena Nicole Sutton, 24, Green Way Circle SE, simple battery — family violence; criminal trespass.
♦ Kenneth Kaniyas Lamar, 23, Brandon Glen Way, aggravated assault.
♦ Dante Lamar Harris, 27, Snellville, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
♦ Garrett Lawrence Green, 30, Hillside Place SE, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Brittany Brooke Johnson, 29, Franklin, Va., DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended.
♦ Maria Arica Lee, 22, Green Street, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Martin Paul Gordon, 40, Loch Haven Drive, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
